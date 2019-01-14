Mike Munchak leaves Steelers to take Broncos' OL job

While the talk is about Antonio Brown's potential departure from Pittsburgh, an important member of the Steelers' coaching staff is headed elsewhere.

Mike Munchak has agreed to become the Denver Broncos' offensive line coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the deal. The team later made the news official on Monday. The Steelers promoted assistant offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett to the main OL job.

Munchak's lateral move raises an eyebrow at the seemingly endless drama in Pittsburgh, which hasn't quieted much since the Steelers failed to reach the playoffs. 9News' Mike Klis offered some context to the decision that might help explain things:

Mike Munchak turns 59 on March 5 (he seems much younger, doesn't he?). He and his wife Marci have a daughter and grandchild who live in Denver area. In case your wondering about lateral move. NFL assistant coaches make decisions based on family, too. #9sports â Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 14, 2019

A Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman, Munchak spent the last five seasons coaching offensive line for the Steelers, helping develop the unit into one of the NFL's best in his time in the Steel City. Prior to Pittsburgh, Munchak served as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2011-2013. He was a longtime assistant in Tennessee prior to his stint as head coach.

Munchak spent his entire playing career with the Titans' previous form, the Houston Oilers, from 1982-1993. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.