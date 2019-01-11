Cardinals hire Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator

At Kliff Kingsbury's introductory press conference Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals said they were looking to match their offensive-minded rookie head coach with an experienced defensive coordinator. They're hiring one with head coaching experience, too.

The Cardinals announced Friday they hired Vance Joseph to lead their defense. The former Broncos head coach had garnered interest from several teams and had just interviewed for the Browns' DC vacancy.

Instead he's headed to Arizona. He takes over a unit that ranked 26th in scoring defense and 20th in total defense, which were significant dropoffs from the previous year.

Joseph has been coaching in the NFL since 2005, spending his first six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He became a defensive coordinator for the first time in 2016 with the Miami Dolphins. He then guided the Broncos to a 11-21 mark the past two seasons.