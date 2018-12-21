Ravens to retain Harbaugh in '19, working on extension

John Harbaugh is in the Baltimore Ravens' plan for the immediate future, and perhaps beyond.

Amid rumblings that the longtime Ravens coach could be on the hot seat, the team released a statement Friday announcing that Harbaugh will remain its head coach at least through the remainder of his contract which expires after the 2019 season.

Baltimore added that it is also working to sign Harbaugh to an extension past 2019.

This isn't Baltimore's first public vote of confidence in Harbaugh. The Ravens signed the coach to a one-year extension through 2019 just before the 2017 season kicked off.

Harbaugh is currently in his 11th season as Ravens coach and has a 112-77 record with the franchise, including postseason. The skipper led Baltimore to a Super Bowl title in the 2012 season, but has failed to steer the team to the postseason over the last three seasons.

The Ravens were on pace for a fourth consecutive year without a postseason berth before Joe Flacco was sidelined by a hip injury and replaced by game-changing rookie Lamar Jackson. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in early November that pressure was mounting for Baltimore to make the postseason or else Harbaugh could be out of a job.

Since their bye, the Ravens have lost just once, a nail-biting loss to the conference-leading Chiefs in Kansas City. Baltimore has looked reborn with Jackson under center, leading the league in rushing percentage (64.5), rushing yards per game (230.4) and rushing first downs (66).

The Ravens currently hold the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture and are a half-game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. The Harbaugh news comes just 24 hours before Baltimore is set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on NFL Network with its playoff and division hopes hanging in the balance.

Baltimore's resurgence over the last half of this season appears to have solidified the organization's confidence in Harbaugh to lead the Ravens out of the Flacco era and into the Jackson age.