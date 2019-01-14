Packers hiring Nathaniel Hackett as Matt LaFleur's OC

Nathaniel Hackett wasn't out of a job for very long.

The Green Bay Packers are hiring Hackett as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Hackett was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 26 after their offense ground almost to a complete stop, thanks to poor play from Blake Bortles, injuries and inconsistency up front and Leonard Fournette's spotty availability. Hackett was handed the pink slip because someone had to take the blame, and his offense had broken down into a unit that failed to maintain possession or produce much of anything.

It was a stark contrast from Hackett's brilliant run in the postseason a year earlier, during which the OC garnered much praise for scheming around Jacksonville's weaknesses and helping propel the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game.

But again, someone had to take the blame.

Hackett moves from dealing with Bortles to entering a job in which he'll work with Aaron Rodgers -- essentially upgrading from a Chevrolet Cavalier to a Lamborghini Huracan. Armed with Rodgers and a transitional receiving corps that still includes Davante Adams at the very least, Hackett should be able to repair his slightly dented reputation as Green Bay looks to remake its offense under new head coach Matt LaFleur.