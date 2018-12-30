What we learned from Sunday's Week 17 games

Here's what we learned from Sunday's Week 17 slate of games:

1. Clinging to the AFC's No. 2 seed and a first-round bye, the Patriots treated the regular-season finale as if it was a playoff game against a short-handed division rival. New England jumped out to an early lead, holding decisive edges in points (21-3), first downs (15-6) and net yards (232-108) by halftime. Of Gang Green's first 31 offensive plays, 19 went for zero or negative yards. The aura of invincibility may be fading with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in obvious physical decline, but Bill Belichick's outfit will enter January in fine shape. Even with Houston's victory at Jacksonville, the Patriots will take next week off for rest and hold homefield advantage through at least the Divisional Round.

2. With starters Marcus Maye and Morris Claiborne on injured reserve and Trumaine Johnson deactivated for disciplinary reasons, the Jets' secondary was comprised of All-Pro candidate Jamal Adams and a cast of practice-squad graduates. Brady found easy rhythm from the opening whistle, spreading the ball around to seven different receivers en route to a season-high 133.8 passer rating. Although Brady enjoyed one of his finest first-half performances of the season, Todd Bowles' defense didn't pose much of a test. The second touchdown came on a pretty pass to Rex Burkhead, who came wide open thanks to miscommunication in coverage. Trey Flowers proceeded to force an Elijah McGuire fumble, handing the ball back to the Pats deep in Jets territory. Brady failed to see Gronkowski break free on the far side of the field on first down and airmailed a pass to a wide open Chris Hogan in the middle of the end zone on the next snap. Gifted a fresh set of downs thanks to a gratuitous shove from Henry Anderson on third down, Brady found Phillip Dorsett for a touchdown and the rout was on. Along the way, the Patriots extended their NFL record by reaching 400 points for the 12th consecutive season.

3. Bowles is expected to be relieved of head-coaching duties now that the season is over, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported early in the day. Although the Jets roster is riddled with holes thanks to subpar drafting and a plague of late-season injuries, the next coach can point to Darnold as his potential franchise savior and Adams as the linchpin on defense.

-- Chris Wesseling

1. Let's start with a critical bit of housekeeping: The win for Houston seals up the AFC South and guarantees at least the conference's third seed. New England sealed up a bye with Sunday's thrashing of the Jets, but Houston could, too, if the Chiefs fall to Oakland and the Broncos are upset by the Chargers. Tall order.

2. This game felt over as soon as Deshaun Watson popped into the end zone on a 5-yard scoring burst to put the Texans up 10-3 against a Jaguars squad refusing to move the ball. That touchdown march began when Jacksonville's Dede Westbrook muffed a punt on Houston's 49-yard line. Facing an edgy defense, Lamar Miller looked healthy barreling in for a touchdown of his own before the half, a feat set up by a bobbled pass that magically landed in the arms of DeAndre Hopkins (12/147) in the red zone. The starry wideout made play after play to cap another brilliant season. Watson galloped 12 times for 67 yards and was still scrambling with two minutes to go. He took far too many hits -- his six sacks on the day made it a league-high 62 on the year -- but that's part of the deal with this Texans attack. On defense, J.J. Watt appeared to hurt his right arm before the half, but returned wearing a brace to finish the game.

3. This godless campaign can't end quickly enough for a Jaguars operation that put up 119 yards on the day, ran for just 30 yards and saw 10 of 11 drives end with a punt or turnover. In what might be the final appearance by Blake Bortles in black, gold and teal, the embattled signal-caller threw for 29 yards over the first two quarters, tossed a pick and settled for a field goal after Jacksonville recovered a botched Texans punt return at Houston's 10-yard line. The Jaguars were dangerously disorganized through the air and saw next to nothing from Carlos Hyde (10/13) with a banged-up Leonard Fournette sitting it out and finishing his second season with just 439 yards at 3.3 yards per carry in eight disappointing appearances. Jacksonville sending a 2019 fifth-rounder to Cleveland for Hyde, meanwhile, looms as a steal for the Browns. Few teams league-wide have more work to do on offense heading into a busy offseason.

-- Marc Sessler

1. Dak Prescott scrambled on 4th-and-15 to find Cole Beasley for a diving touchdown. The QB then hit Michael Gallup for the two-point conversion to give the Cowboys an entertaining, dramatic win in a back-and-forth affair to close out the regular season.

The Dallas brass insisted all week they would play their starters. Jerry Jones' team did just that for the most part. Ezekiel Elliott sat out, but Dak Prescott and the majority of offensive starters who were active played the duration. With three backup linemen at one point, the strategy to put the starting QB in harm's way was questionable, but the Cowboys wanted a shaky offense to hit the playoffs with a positive performance. They got just that. After a sloppy start, Prescott looked good down the stretch. There are some rickety moments, but when he is in rhythm and hits his reads on time, Prescott proved he can be effective. Dak surpassed the 300-yard barrier for just the second time on the season, compiling 387 yards on 27-of-44 passing with four touchdowns. Perhaps the best news for Dallas was they succeeded in the red zone (three TDs in four trips), a place they've struggled, and Prescott was stellar on third downs. His strike on the game-winning score should provide a boost of confidence for Dallas heading into Wild Card Weekend.

2. Tight end Blake Jarwin was the star for the Cowboys, catching three touchdown passes (13, 19, and 39 yards). The second-year tight end was Prescott's go-to target all game, catching seven of eight targets for 119 yards and the three scores. Jarwin entered the game with 20 catches and 188 total yards in his career. The past month, the 24-year-old has surged to the forefront for a Cowboys team that had been searching for Jason Witten's replacement. Heading into the playoffs, Dallas opponents must account for Jarwin, giving Prescott another needed weapon.

3. Saquon Barkley didn't catch Ezekiel Elliott for the rushing crown, but the Giants running back set a rookie record. Barkley caught four passes Sunday, giving him 91 for the season to pass Reggie Bush (88) for most ever by a first-year player. The Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate was stymied most of the day in the season-ender, but popped two huge runs (26 and 68 yards), compiling 109 yards on 17 totes. Barkley's big 68-yard second-half scamper put him over 2,000 scrimmage yards for the season, becoming just the third rookie to reach the mark, joining Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James. With Barkley, Evan Engram -- who played fantastic in the season finale -- and receiver Cody Latimer making two fantastic acrobatic one-handed catches, the Giants showed, sans Odell Beckham, they have the pieces to be an explosive offense in 2019 if they can finally figure out their offensive line issues and determine the future at quarterback.

-- Kevin Patra

1. In a game that eventually developed into a battle of backups, the Panthers' second-team players proved better than the Saints on both sides of the football. Rookie quarterback Kyle Allen was sharp, completing 16 of 27 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to Garrett Gilbert in the blowout win. Allen's performance proved more impressive when considering he faced most of the Saints defensive starters in the first half. Running back Christian McCaffrey had a short day, playing a series in the first quarter, and linebacker Luke Kuechly left the game in the second quarter. The Panthers finish the season at 7-9 and looking forward to the offseason.

2. The Saints (13-3) clinched the No. 1 seed in Week 16 and signaled their approach to a meaningless game by declaring Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Ted Ginn Jr., as inactive. Teddy Bridgewater drew the start at quarterback with an opportunity to showcase himself ahead of free agency. Bridgewater, however, didn't produce eye-popping numbers and completed 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown with an interception on the game. Still, it would be unfair to evaluate Bridgewater based on numbers, as the signal-caller played behind an offensive line that featured just one starter -- center Max Unger - after Andrus Peat left in the first quarter with a hand injury.

3. While there shouldn't be heavy concerns over the Saints' offense given the amount of players not playing, it's probably OK to raise an eyebrow over the defensive performance with the postseason on the horizon. The Saints went with virtually all the starters in the first half, but the Panthers' backups, led by a rookie quarterback, had no issues jumping out to a 23-0 lead. The Saints have been stout on the defensive end over the past month, so Sunday's performance could be an anomaly.

-- Herbie Teope

1. Sunday's game was defined by two first-half plays: A fake field goal that produced a touchdown, and a 13-yard Zach Zenner touchdown run that looked far too easy to have occurred in an actual NFL game. The fake field goal is the one that will get more run on social media and TV, thanks in part to the fact it was Matt Prater's first career touchdown pass (complete to tight end Levine Toilolo), and also thanks to former Colts punter Pat McAfee being on the call and losing his mind as the play unfolded. Detroit dominated a game that will quickly be forgotten in what is also a forgotten season in Green Bay. Matt Patricia earned a much-needed blowout win to earn a little positive momentum heading into the offseason after a tumultuous first season at the helm of the Lions. Not bad from a game that had little meaning otherwise.

2. Aaron Rodgers' exit due to a concussion in the second quarter took away the competitive element of this game, but opened the door for intrigue in the form of DeShone Kizer. The second-year quarterback played out the remainder of the contest, and predictably, Green Bay's offense found itself stuck in the mud. Through three quarters, the Lions had run 32 plays in opposing territory. The Packers had run four, and three of the four came in the final 20 seconds of the third.

Kizer's day went like this: A handful of throws that narrowly missed targets (finger-grazing passes, for example), a healthy amount of drops of catchable passes, a couple scares on ill-advised passes that could've easily been turnovers (one eventually was), and more than a few rushes for decent-to-significant gains. A 12-yard scramble on fourth-and-9 extended a drive, woke up the sleepy Lambeau Field crowd and even inspired Kizer to signal that yes, he'd indeed achieved a first down. His final line reflected what we saw with our eyes: 16-of-35 passing, 132 yards, one interception and a 44.0 passer rating. No surprise: Green Bay still doesn't have a reliable option behind Rodgers.

3. Some unheralded Lions who could be key depth players (should Detroit retain them) in 2019 had good games. Zenner rushed for 93 yards and the aforementioned TD. T.J. Jones caught two touchdown passes, including a really well-placed pass from Matt Stafford and equally good catch on the part of Jones. And Toilolo caught a TD pass from a kicker. Fun stuff, friends.

-- Nick Shook

1. A season ago at this time, Buffalo fans were reaching into their wallets to donate to Andy Dalton's favorite charity in celebration of ending the NFL's longest playoff drought. This time around, Sean McDermott's Bills walked off winners following a 42-17 trouncing of the Dolphins. It was a 6-10 season, though. Yet it was a pleasant day in Buffalo, as much as it can be pleasant in Buffalo in late-December. Kyle Williams, the longest tenured Bill who previously announced he would retire, was celebrated after a career in which he went to five Pro Bowls. He helped an overlooked, but excellent defense that lends promise to the future. And he caught a nine-yard fourth-quarter pass on offense that brought fans to their feet. The pass came from rookie Josh Allen, a one-man roller coaster if ever there was one. Allen's game summed up his season as he missed horribly on some passes, but dazzled with his educated feet to the tune of 95 yards and two rushing scores on nine carries and flexed the big arm and playmaking passing to still go 17 of 26 for 224 yards and three touchdowns. A 6-10 season is never good, but all is not lost in Buffalo at season's end.

2. At the start of the season, the Dolphins were somewhat of a surprising success with a 3-0 start. Three weeks ago, the Miami Miracle pushed them a game above .500. Alas, those highlights seem all but forgotten as tumultuous times have hit the Dolphins, who concluded a 7-9 season. Coach Adam Gase might have coached his last game for the 'Phins and quarterback Ryan Tannehill might have played his last. If so, it ended in brutal fashion with a lopsided defeat. Gase, whose Dolphins record stands at 23-25 after three seasons, reportedly has some suitors if he's dismissed by Miami. Tannehill, the eighth-overall pick in 2012, has gone 42-46 with Miami and never started a playoff game (Matt Moore started the team's 2016 playoff game). If Sunday was Tannehill's swan song in Miami, it was hardly a memorable one. He completed 18 of 31 passes for 147 yards. He caught a touchdown pass from Kenny Stills, too. Elsewhere, he was sacked four times, lost a fumble, had two interceptions and a 43.4 QB rating.

3. No stranger to racking up fines, Kiko Alonso's likely to dig deep again after he launched himself like a missile at a sliding Allen in the third quarter. It looked as though at the last second Alonso, despite going in full speed, might have tried to avoid Allen and missed a helmet-to-helmet, though his leg whipped around and hit Allen in the face. Allen jumped up and got out of the way as a melee ensued with Alonzo, Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn and Bills offensive tackle Jordan Mills ending their seasons earlier than expected with ejections. So, Alonso's rep for questionable play grows and there was still a little fire shown between AFC East rivals in a game with nothing riding on it.

-- Grant Gordon

1. Plagued by close losses throughout the season, the Falcons (7-9) found a way to win a close one -- and they did so by rallying back from an early two-touchdown deficit. With the team trading leads in the second half, the Falcons managed to close to within a point of the lead late in the fourth quarter to give Matt Bryant a chance to win it. The veteran kicker didn't disappoint, hitting a 37-yard field goal as time expired to deliver the Falcons' third straight victory. Matt Ryan spearheaded the comeback, connecting on 31 of 44 passes for 378 yards and two touchdowns after starting out slow. While changes could be coming to head coach Dan Quinn's staff this offseason, the Falcons have to take some solace in knowing they finished the year on a strong note.

2. In what was possibly the final game of the Dirk Koetter era in Tampa, the Buccaneers (5-11) showed flashes of the early-season promise that was supposed to break their 11-year playoff drought. Jameis Winston had one of his best games of the season, connecting on 22 of 35 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns. The chemistry he had on-field with Mike Evans showed how lethal the duo can be to opposing defenses when they're on their game -- even if it came against an injury-hampered Falcons secondary. Evans' TD catch over Desmond Trufant was pure perfection from Winston and Evans. Unfortunately, they needed more of it after Tampa Bay's defense failed to slow down the Falcons. With the Buccaneers closing out the season with four straight losses, Koetter's tenure as head coach appears to be in serious jeopardy.

"Look, I've been hired and fired before, and if you can look in the mirror and know you did everything you could to win, then you can hold your head high," Koetter said after the game.

3. Discovering their inner Philly Special helped spark the Falcons' comeback from a 17-0 deficit. Atlanta's version of the play -- let's call it the Dirty Bird Special -- was executed to perfection. Mohamed Sanu found Ryan in the end zone wide open from five yards out to cap off an impressive, 14-play, 75-yard drive that helped serve as momentum changer for the Falcons. The touchdown cut the Bucs' lead to three points and put them back in the game after they scored a touchdown just before halftime. The 2018 season will go down as the year the Philly Special became the most trick play in the NFL.

-- Austin Knoblauch