Texans clinch AFC South title with win over Jaguars

At one point it seemed as though the Houston Texans clinching an AFC South title was a foregone conclusion.

Now, it finally is as the Texans' 20-3 victory over the Jaguars wrapped up the division crown on Sunday.

Having lost two of their past three after a previous nine-game winning streak heading into Sunday, the Texans (11-5) took care of their own fate with the win, which bestowed upon them their fifth division championship and third in four seasons.

Since the franchise's inception in 2002, Houston has made the playoffs five times, all after winning the division crown (2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018).