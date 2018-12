For 10 consecutive seasons, the New England Patriots have won the AFC East title.

And now for the ninth straight campaign, the Patriots have clinched a first-round bye via their 38-3 victory Sunday over the Jets.

New England (11-5) now moves on to the postseason in which all five of its Super Bowl titles have come as a top-two seed.

With the victory, the Patriots also wrapped up a perfect 8-0 season at home, where they will be to begin the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.