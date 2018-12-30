Rams clinch first-round bye in NFC playoffs

Needing a victory to clinch the NFC No. 2 seed and the bye that goes with it, the Los Angeles Rams took care of business on Sunday.

With the Rams' win at home over the 49ers on Sunday, the NFC West champions will go into the playoffs as the second seed behind the No. 1 New Orleans Saints and will rest up during the opening week of the postseason.

A preseason Super Bowl favorite and one of the top teams in the league seemingly throughout the season, the Rams (13-3) were dealt back-to-back losses to the Bears in Week 14 and the Eagles in Week 15 and had Chicago nipping at their heels for the second seed. But even without standout running back Todd Gurley, the Rams got past the 49ers.

It is the second straight season the Rams have won the NFC West, but with Sunday's win, they will advance past where the 2017 Rams finished, as they lost in the Wild Card Round.

The 13 regular-season wins are the most for the Rams franchise since 2001, when the St. Louis Rams went 14-2. It is the most for the Rams in L.A. in franchise history.