Philadelphia Eagles clinch NFC wild card berth

Philadelphia's defense of its first Super Bowl championship will continue into the postseason.

Philadelphia needed a little help from Chicago and got it, as the Bears defeated the Vikings and the Eagles took care of their business with a 24-0 win over the Redskins to clinch a wild-card berth.

So the magic of the Eagles, who struggled to a 4-6 start to the season, and their quest for back-to-back championships will continue. The red-hot Eagles enter the postseason having won three consecutive games and five of their final six.

Philadelphia beat New England, 41-33, in last season's Super Bowl.