Baltimore Ravens clinch AFC North title

For the first time since 2014, the Baltimore Ravens are heading to the playoffs.

With its win over the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore clinched a playoff berth and the AFC North title, its first since 2012 and fifth overall.

With rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson as the starting signal-caller, the Ravens have gone 6-1 and moved from third to first in the AFC North standings.

In 2017, the Ravens lost their regular-season finale to the Bengals to lose out on a playoff berth. Now, the Ravens have won three in a row and six of their last seven heading back to the playoffs.