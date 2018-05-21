Post-draft concerns: One burning question for each NFC team

After building their rosters over the last few months, all 32 teams possess at least one concern heading into the 2018 season. Now that we're post-draft, let's take a look at some summer subplots. Today, Herbie Teope examines one burning question for each NFC team. Check back tomorrow for the AFC.

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys: Who catches passes from quarterback Dak Prescott?

The Cowboys have a large void to fill with the departures of wide receiver Dez Bryant and tight end Jason Witten, both of whom combined for 1,398 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 catches in 2017. Dallas, however, got busy during the draft, using a third-round pick on Michael Gallup (81st overall), a sixth-round pick on Cedric Wilson (208th overall) and trading for Tavon Austin, whom the Cowboys view as a running back. Still, there could be a committee approach at the receiver position among Gallup, Wilson, Allen Hurns, Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams and Deonte Thompson. As for tight end, the Cowboys won't replace Witten's production any time soon with rookie Dalton Shultz, Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin and Rico Gathers on the roster.

New York Giants: Can Eli Manning rebound?

Quarterback Eli Manning enters his 15th season following a disappointing 2017 campaign, one that saw Manning throw for the third-fewest touchdowns passes (19) and the second-lowest yards per attempt (6.1) in his accomplished career. He was also benched for a game by then-head coach Ben McAdoo before returning to the starting lineup to close out the season. Now 37, Manning should be primed for a comeback when considering he has a new offensive-minded head coach in Pat Shurmur, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. should be back healthy, and the arrival of electrifying running back Saquon Barkley, whom the Giants selected as the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia Eagles: Will Carson Wentz be ready for the regular season?

Quarterback Nick Foles deserves a lot of credit for helping guide the Eagles to a Super Bowl win. But this team belongs to Carson Wentz, who underwent surgery in mid-December to repair a torn ACL. Wentz has not been medically cleared yet, but has publicly stated his goal is to be ready by the regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6. Coach Doug Pederson, however, pumped the brakes during rookie minicamp, indicating the Eagles will play it smart with Wentz and not rush him back onto the field. With Foles in the mix, there won't be a need for the team's franchise quarterback to hurry the recovery process.

Washington Redskins: How does the offensive line look?

The Redskins acquired a very mobile quarterback in Alex Smith, who has 2,433 career yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on 529 attempts. While the Redskins likely didn't trade for Smith with a view on his running skills, the 13-year veteran may have to use all the tricks in his bag to stay upright if the Redskins don't gain stability along the offensive line, especially at left guard. Arie Kouandjio is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a partially torn quad, and the timetable for his return remains unclear. Washington recently re-signed Shawn Lauvao, and Tyler Catalina and Kyle Kalis are on the roster. With Kouandjio on the mend, the competition among the trio could go well into training camp before the Redskins settle on a starter.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears: Will Mitch Trubisky turn the corner?

The Bears hired Matt Nagy, a former quarterbacks coach, as their new head coach, and Nagy's arrival should immediately pay off for second-year pro Mitch Trubisky, who threw for just 2,193 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 starts last year. The less-than-stellar numbers in a pass-happy NFL weren't Trubisky's fault, however, as the Bears struggled to put together a consistent receiving corps. That changes in 2018 with the free-agent signings of wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, and the signing of tight end Trey Burton. With Nagy and what on paper appears as a quality receiving unit, Trubisky is primed to show why the Bears traded up to select him as the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions: Can the Lions run the football?

Once is a fluke, twice or more is a habit, as the saying goes. The Lions' ground attack -- or lack, thereof -- falls in the latter category after finishing last in the league (76.3 yards rushing per game) in 2017, 30th in 2016 (81.9) and last in 2015 (83.4). Ameer Abdullah, whose 552 yards rushing led the team in 2017, returns in the final year of his contract. But the Lions clearly had the ground game in mind during the offseason after signing bruising LeGarrette Blount to a one-year deal during free agency and using a second-round pick (43rd overall) on Kerryon Johnson. It is often said a running game is a quarterback's best friend, and Matthew Stafford would certainly benefit if his backfield mates came through in 2018.

Green Bay Packers: Will new pieces in a young secondary do enough?

If the NFL draft provides a trend, the annual three-day selection process shows the Packers attempting to add impact defensive backs early and often. In fact, the team's selection of Jaire Alexander as the 18th overall pick in late April has Green Bay using its first pick in three of the last four drafts on a defensive back (Alexander, Kevin King in 2017 and Damarious Randall in 2015). The results, however, haven't proven positive. Green Bay traded Randall to the Cleveland Browns in March, and the team needs to solidify its defensive secondary after finishing 23rd in the league against the pass in 2017 and 31st in 2016.

Minnesota Vikings: Can a transitioning offensive line protect Kirk Cousins?

The Vikings got their franchise quarterback when they signed Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million deal during free agency. Now, can Minnesota fully protect the investment? The Vikings entered the draft in need of a guard when considering the loss of veteran Joe Berger, who announced his retirement in March following a 13-year career. The Vikings, however, stayed out of the early run on interior linemen before using a second-round pick (62nd overall) on Brian O'Neill. The rookie offensive lineman has the versatility to play left and right tackle, but that doesn't addresss the immediate need for an interior blocker.

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons: Will offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian unleash his weapons?

It's hard to imagine an offense anchored by quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman would finish the 2017 season ranked 15th in scoring (22.1 points per game), just one season removed from finishing first (33.8). But that is exactly what happened, leading to a lot of the finger pointing from fans and analysts on offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who took over when Kyle Shanahan became the 49ers head coach. In Sarkisian's first year, the offensive output experienced a significant drop in numerous statistical categories despite returning a relatively intact unit. As for the 2018 season, Ryan, Jones and Freeman are once again in the fold, and the Falcons added rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the first round of the draft. On paper, Atlanta should field a potent unit, provided Sarkisian finds a way to call the right plays and get the most out of his group of talented weapons.

Carolina Panthers: How will new offensive coordinator Norv Turner utilize the running backs?

Billionaire David Tepper is set to take control as the new owner of the Panthers, pending a league vote. And with the business side taken care of, focus falls on the football field, where Norv Turner takes control of the offense. Turner's history shows his affinity of running backs, as he has worked with the likes of Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Stephen Davis, Adrian Peterson and Darren Sproles, among others. And Turner has a quality one-two punch in Christian McCaffrey and C.J. Anderson in Carolina. Because of the duo's unique skill set -- especially McCaffrey's receiving skills -- when combined with quarterback Cam Newton's proven history to gain yards, it will be fun to watch how Turner unleashes the ground game against opponents.

New Orleans Saints: Who absorbs the pressure in the ground game given Mark Ingram's suspension?

The Saints' rushing attack, which finished the 2017 season ranked fifth in the league, suffered a setback with the announcement of Mark Ingram's four-game suspension for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances. New Orleans remains in good shape to ride out Ingram's absence given the presence of Alvin Kamara, who totaled 1,554 yards and 13 touchdowns last season en route to being named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. Nevertheless, the Saints want to play it smart and not overwork the dynamic second-year pro. Short of bringing in a veteran, the Saints will see what Jonathan Williams, Trey Edmunds, Daniel Lasco and rookie Boston Scott can do to earn a complementary role to Kamara.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Did the Buccaneers fix a leaky pass defense?

Tampa finished the 2017 season ranked last in the league against the pass, a season removed from ranking 22nd in 2016. Clearly something had to be done when considering the Buccaneers are in a division where quarterbacks Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Cam Newton call home. Brent Grimes, who enters his 12th season, and Vernon Hargreaves return from last season's roster, and the Buccaneers used two second-round picks on cornerbacks M.J. Stewart (53rd overall) and Carlton Davis (63rd overall) in the 2018 draft. How the Buccaneers' pass defense holds up in 2018 will have a large role in determining close games, which Tampa Bay failed to win in four of the last five games of the 2017 season. What should help the coverage surrounds the Buccaneers' aggressiveness to boost the defensive line during the offseason, which saw the arrivals of Jason Pierre-Paul, Beau Allen, Vinny Curry and Mitch Unrein, in addition to the drafting of first-round pick (12th overall) Vita Vea.

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals: Will Josh Rosen be ready if Sam Bradford gets hurt?

Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen provides the future, but the first-round pick (10th overall) could become the present sooner than expected if Sam Bradford, who signed a two-year contract during free agency, can't stay healthy. Bradford hasn't been the role model of durability during his career, playing a full 16-game regular season just twice on his career since entering the league as the first overall pick with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2010. While early reports on Rosen out of Arizona's organized team activities are positive, it is important to temper enthusiasm because players often look good practicing in shorts and helmets under no-contact rules. The true evaluations won't begin until the pads come on in training camp. Nevertheless, there is excitement growing for Rosen and he needs to be ready to go at a moment's notice given Bradford's injury history.

Los Angeles Rams: Can the Rams have chemistry on a retooled team?

The Rams come off a division-winning season and an 11-5 record, but the team wasn't playing around during the offseason by adding numerous high-profile pieces. The defensive side received a tremendous boost with the acquisitions of cornerback Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib via trade, and then the interior of the defensive line welcomed three-time All-Pro Ndamukong Suh, who pairs with defensive tackle Aaron Donald to potentially cause nightmares for opposing offensive coordinators. Then, the Rams bolstered the offense by acquiring wide receiver Brandin Cooks in a draft-day trade with the New England Patriots. On paper, the Rams look like a team made for Madden. The trick, however, is not altering the cohesion Los Angeles enjoyed in 2017 en route to a postseason berth. Look no further than the 2011 Eagles team, which was dubbed the Dream Team because of the presence of numerous high-profile players. The amount of star power on a single team doesn't mean much if there's no chemistry.

San Francisco 49ers: What happens if Reuben Foster isn't in a 49ers uniform?

Uncertainty surrounds the 49ers' first-round pick from 2017, and Reuben Foster's off-field issues surrounding three felony charges should have clarity on May 23. Additionally, Foster is still pending action for allegedly possessing marijuana with a court hearing scheduled for June 20. Regardless of the outcomes of both cases, Foster remains subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy and/or the substances of abuse policy. Foster was expected to be a large part of the 49ers defense given his lofty draft status, but the uncertainty could leave the team searching for answers. Sure, the 49ers added cornerback Richard Sherman in free agency, linebacker Malcolm Smith returns after missing the 2017 season with a pectoral injury, and the team selected linebacker Fred Warner in the draft. But Foster's status continues to linger and any extended absence will have an adverse effect on the defense.

Seattle Seahawks: Will the Seahawks have an offensive line?

Quarterback Russell Wilson has been sacked at least 40 times in five of his six professional seasons. He's clearly been on the bad end of hits, so what did the Seahawks do to protect their franchise quarterback during the offseason? They signed veteran guard D.J. Fluker during free agency and waited until the fifth round of the draft to select offensive tackle Jamarco Jones. Seattle returns four starters from the 2017 offensive line -- center Justin Britt, left tackle Duane Brown, right tackle Germain Ifedi and guard Ethan Pocic -- and Fluker should compete immediately for a starting job. Tackle George Fant also returns from a torn ACL suffered during the 2017 preseason, and should also be ready to for the looming training camp battle. Nevertheless, the Seahawks are placing a lot of confidence in new position coach Mike Solari, who replaced Tom Cable, to fix protection issues.

