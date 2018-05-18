Reuben Foster due in court June 20 for pot charge

Reuben Foster's next scheduled court hearing for his marijuana possession arrest in January will be June 20, the Tuscaloosa County (Alabama) District Court clerk's office confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Friday.

The second-year San Francisco 49ers linebacker was arrested on the second-degree misdemeanor charge on Jan. 12 and released after posting $2,500 bond. Regardless of the outcome of the case, Foster could be subject to league discipline under the NFL's substances of abuse policy.

In addition to the marijuana charge, Foster is facing felony domestic violence and weapons charges related to his Feb. 11 arrest in Los Gatos, California. The judge overseeing that case will decide on May 23 whether it will proceed to trial after Foster's former girlfriend recanted her domestic violence accusations against him during Thursday's preliminary hearing.

Foster, 24, hasn't participated in the 49ers' offseason program since being charged with domestic violence in mid-April. He will not take part in the start of organized team activities on Monday.