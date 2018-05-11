Doug Pederson 'not going to rush' Wentz back to field

Eagles coach Doug Pederson made it clear Friday that quarterback Carson Wentz has not been medically cleared.

Pederson, however, expressed optimism on where Wentz currently stands as the quarterback continues to rehabilitate from knee surgery.

"I'm very highly encouraged where he's at right now," Pederson told reporters during a press conference at the Eagles' training facility. "He's making progress each day and we just continue that process. He continues to throw and get stronger.

"It's a fine line, too, with just this time of year of maybe trying to do too much, too soon. But our guys are on top of it and he's on top of it. He's managing extremely well."

Wentz underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on Dec. 13, 2017, so any return during the early part of the offseason workout program or organized team activities would have been a surprise.

Philadelphia's starting quarterback has publicly set a goal to be available for the start of the regular season when the Eagles host the Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 6.

But Pederson took a cautious approach and pointed out there wouldn't be a rush to get Wentz back under center, using cornerback Sidney Jones' return from a ruptured Achilles tendon as an example.

"I love the enthusiasm," Pederson said. "I want that from all our players, obviously. But again, I'm not -- it kind of goes back to Sidney Jones -- I'm not going to rush him out there. I don't want to expose him. I mean, he'll be ready when he's ready and when we feel he's ready."

With Wentz on the mend, backup Nick Foles should receive a lot of work with the first-team offense during OTAs and entering training camp.

The Eagles also have quarterbacks Nate Sudfield and Joe Callahan on the offseason roster.