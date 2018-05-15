Redskins G Arie Kouandjio to undergo quad surgery

Washington Redskins guard Arie Kouandjio is preparing for surgery.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Kouandjio will undergo surgery to repair a partially torn quad later this week, according to a source informed of the planned procedure.

Opting for surgery comes after an MRI and second opinion on the tear.

Per Rapoport the recovery period will be determined after surgery, depending on the damage, but it's expected to be several months.

Kouandjio filled in last season after injuries decimated the Redskins offensive line. The 26-year-old Alabama product started six games for Washington in 2017. The quad injury hurts Washington's offensive line depth.

The Redskins recently re-signed 30-year-old guard Shawn Lauvao this offseason. Lauvao missed seven games in 2017.