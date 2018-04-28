Rams trade Tavon Austin to Cowboys for sixth-rounder

The Cowboys didn't maintain the status quo at the wide receiver position after selecting Michael Gallup in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

On Saturday, the Cowboys added another piece to the offense by shipping a sixth-round pick (192nd overall) to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin.

Austin's arrival adds depth to a Dallas receiving group following last week's release of Dez Bryant.

New #Cowboys WR Tavon Austin took a paycut in March, paving the way for a trade. He now has a $5M guaranteed and can earn an additional $3M in incentives. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2018

The Cowboys also plan on utilizing Austin outside of a traditional wide receiver role.

"They view Tavon Austin as a running back, similar to what Lance Dunbar did," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL Draft Live. "They expect a lot of creativity out of the backfield now."

The 5-foot-8, 179-pound Austin is built like the 5-foot-8, 187-pound Dunbar, who totaled 1,068 yards from scrimmage (422 rushing, 646 receiving) in five seasons with the Cowboys (2012-16).

Austin has experience as a tradition running back going back to his prep career at Dunbar High School in Maryland, where he was a two-time Offensive Player of the Year.

While he won't supplant Ezekiel Elliott in the near future, Austin will provide the Cowboys a unique weapon capable of lining up in the backfield as a rusher or outside the tackles as a traditional receiver.

Austin originally entered the league in 2013 out of West Virginia as a first-round pick (8th overall) with the Rams, and he has appeared in 75 career games with 50 starts.

In five professional seasons, Austin totaled 194 catches for 1,689 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has rushed for 1,238 yards and nine touchdowns on 184 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt.

The Cowboys could also use Austin on special teams, where he has amassed 1,324 yards and three touchdowns on 158 punt returns, and 451 yards on 25 kickoff returns on his career.

Austin joins a Cowboys receiving group currently consisting of Gallup, Allen Hurns, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley, Noah Brown, Ryan Switzer, KD Cannon, Lance Lenoir and Deonte Thompson.