Cowboys trade Ryan Switzer to Raiders for Jihad Ward

After using a third-round pick on Michael Gallup and acquiring the versatile Tavon Austin via trade with the Los Angeles Rams, the Cowboys continue to shake up the wide receiver position.

Dallas traded Ryan Switzer to the Raiders in exchange for defensive lineman Jihad Ward, the Cowboys announced. NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater first reported the news.

Switzer's time in Dallas proved short.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound Switzer joined the Cowboys as a fourth-round pick (133rd overall) out of North Carolina in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 16 games, totaling six catches for 41 yards. Switzer made his mark on special teams as a returner, where he posted 29 punt returns for 256 yards and a touchdown. He added 600 yards on 24 kickoff returns.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Ward joins the Cowboys with two professional seasons to his name. He joined the Raiders in 2016 as a second-round pick (44th overall) out of Illinois, and has appeared in 21 games with 14 starts, totaling 32 tackles (17 solo) and a sack.