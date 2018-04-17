Carson Wentz on playing Week 1: 'That's still the goal'

Carson Wentz is just over four months removed from tearing his left ACL and LCL. Despite the normal 9-12 month recovery period, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback continues to strive to be ready for the Super Bowl champ's kickoff game in early September.

"Yeah, that's still the goal," Wentz said Tuesday of being ready by Week 1.

Wentz said he's beginning the "running progression" phase of his rehab, but wouldn't put a timetable on when he's going to be full-go.

"It's such a fluid process, it's so hard to put a timeframe and a timetable on these things," he said. "I wish I knew as well, but things are going well, and I'm happy with where I'm at."

Wentz blew out his ACL and LCL on Dec. 10, which cut short an MVP-caliber season. After watching his teammates win a Super Bowl, the third-year pro is itching to be ready for the regular season. He noted that playing in the preseason won't be required for him to be ready for opening day.

Despite the Week 1 goal, Wentz won't push to return before his body is ready.

"I'm just going stay the course; you've seen the horror stories of people coming back too soon ... so I can assure you I'll be smart about it," he said.

If he's unable to play by the season opener, the Eagles still have Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles waiting in the wings to fill the gap.