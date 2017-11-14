NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Patriots rise, Cowboys plummet

Always circle Week 11 on the football calendar ...

This point of the season signals the beginning of the stretch run. Most folks in this industry consider that to be a couple weeks later. To me, though, being 5-8 or 6-7 means a team's season is -- more often than not -- decided. But right now, a middling squad has enough time to get in gear and make it to the playoffs. At the same time, we're parked smack dab in the middle of November, so now's the time to make that run (if it's going to happen). This is typically when the Seahawks of the world do precisely that, as seen last Thursday night. Maybe the Titans or Raiders are poised for their own move in the AFC.

Now, on to other matters ...

Not many times..even with bad line, rb and defensive play..did Romo not force Cowboys into game contention. Caught blame after scoring 48 ?? https://t.co/DoDyo6YmS1 â Sean (@HEATwave2306) November 13, 2017

So true. It's not Romo versus Dak, it's the treatment of Romo compared to the treatment of his successor.

Reading NFL Power Rankings by @HarrisonNFL is how I get by on Tuesdays ????????? pic.twitter.com/RmFw3kMcAz â TheRealJessieTaylor (@JessieTaylah) November 7, 2017

Well.

@HarrisonNFL Rams opponents over next 6 weeks have a combined record of 38-16. This stretch is when they will finally be exposed #overrated â Adam Lehner (@adamlehner4) November 13, 2017

I'm as curious about the Rams as anyone, Adam. Think they might lose this week at Minnesota, but they still finish up at 11-5 (at least).

As for your favorite team, take a gander below. There is plenty for every fan base. Word counts been runnin' wild, man. Always enjoy your take, which we often throw on TV. Send along: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

PROGRAMMING NOTE: For more in-depth analysis on the updated league pecking order, tune in to NFL Network every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET for the "NFL Power Rankings" show. Want to add YOUR voice? Provide your thoughts at the bottom of this page or tweet @HarrisonNFL, and your comments could be featured on air.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The lineup below reflects changes from our Week 10 Power Rankings.

RANK 2 7-2 RAMS Somebody tell the Rams they can lose now. Nobody seems to like that they're batting in the two-hole in these rankings. But they're the perfect Mark McLemore. Sorry, dated baseball reference to a player who was a nice No. 2 hitter for a while. Ah, but so many Rams are sacrificing for their teammates, starting with the members of the offensive line. Oft-maligned in 2016, the group has been far improved in 2017. Andrew Whitworth was a brilliant free-agent signing (steal). The unit as a whole helped L.A. gain 6.7 yards per play against Houston on Sunday. That's quite a robust figure. Even if the Rams did allow a few tackles for losses, most of those came on the final drive, with L.A. running out the clock into 99-man fronts. Thought it was time to spread the credit around.

RANK 3 7-2 PATRIOTS 1 Blowout win in Denver for the Patriots, as Bill Belichick prepares to blow by another legend. On Sunday night, Belichick tied Cowboys icon Tom Landry with 270 career wins, the third-most all-time. Landry's last win came on the road, in a difficult place to play (RFK Stadium in Washington), much like Belichick's 270th. There are also fewer degrees of separation between Belichick and Landry than there are between Belichick and Kevin Bacon. Belichick's first year as a defensive coordinator in the NFL (with the New York Giants) was Landry's last playoff season, 1985. Dallas' offense got the best of Belichick's Giant defense in Week 15 that year, when Cowboys third-string quarterback Steve Pelluer led a late scoring drive, clinching the NFC East title. (I went to that game and still have the program. Belichick used to wear a Giants headband in those pre-hoodie days.) Going further, Belichick's father, Steve Belichick, coached at Navy when future Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach won the Heisman there, in 1963 -- Bill was actually the ballboy. Staubach went on to become Landry's only Hall of Fame quarterback, delivering 97 wins for Dallas and becoming one of the faces of the league. Pats QB Tom Brady is Canton-bound, having done that and more -- Brady earned his 86th road win Sunday night, an incredible accomplishment in its own right. History is awesome.

RANK 4 7-2 SAINTS 1 Really enjoyed that two-play scoring drive spearheaded by Chase Daniel and Trey Edmunds in the fourth quarter. Imagine you're a Saints fan who finished visiting your kid at UL-Monroe (formerly NELU, home of Bubby Brister), turned on the radio on the drive south down Highway 165 and heard the following: Daniel hands it to Edmunds ... who goes 3 yards up the middle. You'd think it was August and you were just dropping your kid off at school to start the year. What a day for New Orleans, which put up big points, while the defense very quietly has turned into a top-five unit. I wrote about Sean Payton changing the whole approach to a run game/defense deal this offseason, but I never expected this.

RANK 5 7-2 STEELERS 2 Why, how or when the Steelers play down to an opponent is anybody's guess. Well, save for the last part. It seems to always happen on the road. The Steelers escaped Indy on Sunday after the pass rush woke up in the second half. A few folks are wondering when the passing game is going to get woke. It was another pedestrian day from Ben Roethlisberger and the air attack, although the franchise quarterback made a few big third-down throws in the fourth quarter, including the 7-yard touchdown to Vance McDonald to tie the game. Hard to say how seriously we can take these guys. Then again, history tells us they'll be in thick of things come January.

RANK 7 6-3 JAGUARS After watching the replay approximately 538 times, I am still not sure why Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson's apparent go-ahead touchdown on the late fumble recovery didn't count. Nobody touched him. No replay provided any visual support to the notion of him getting touched. The confusing review did allow Jags fans to hold their breath with the ball in Blake Bortles' hand on not one but two drives at the end of regulation. Give credit to Bortles and his Jacksonville teammates for pulling out the overtime win against the Chargers. Especially when Doug Marrone's staff wouldn't have run the football in the second half if it had @MJD, Fred Taylor, Emmitt Smith, Thurman Thomas or Jim Brown in the backfield. You know it's a bad day for the ground game when the head coach thinks, I'd rather have Bortles drop back 50 times than run it.

RANK 10 7-3 PANTHERS 1 The Panthers move back into the top 10 after falling precipitously out of it three weeks ago. The drop came when the offense did nothing but provide the Bears points in Week 7. Cam Newton and friends could do no wrong Monday night. Everything Mike Shula dialed up worked to perfection. If you're scoring at home, Carolina came 5 yards shy of running for five bills over the last two weeks. The 45 points on Monday weren't too shabby, either. The only thing keeping the Panthers from being higher is the complete catalogue from the offense, which has been up and down (mostly down) all season. One explosion versus a floundering Dolphins team is not enough to anoint Carolina a Super Bowl contender. Nice night, Jonathan Stewart. #28

RANK 15 5-4 BILLS 3 Must've really overrated these Bills, unless that was the ultimate anomaly we saw Sunday. That was as ugly a loss as I've seen all season. Though it could've been worse. Way worse. What if New Orleans hadn't fumbled in the red zone? What if the Saints hadn't stood on the brake pedal in the fourth quarter? On one drive in the final period, the Saints ran the football on 12 of 14 plays, with Buffalo knowing that's all they were gonna do. They still scored.

RANK 17 3-6 CHARGERS 2 The Chargers continue to play relatively good football, even if the win-loss record doesn't reflect it. The voltage petered out in overtime of the loss to the Jaguars, but not before the Bolts had positioned themselves to win. You had to feel bad for Austin Ekeler, who won himself a prominent role in coordinator Ken Whisenhunt's offense, even over the much ballyhooed Melvin Gordon, only to lose the football at the most unclutch time. Bottom line: Playing in Jacksonville isn't as easy as it used to be. The Chargers are going to be a hard out.

RANK 18 4-5 RAIDERS The Raiders were one of the bye teams this week, with an opportunity for Derek Carr to rest his back while the offense learns how to get back on its feet. Not sure anyone thought Oakland's once prolific pass attack would be this sputtery, with the air raid from last year having bombed out through much of the first half of the season. Encouraging signs against Miami last week, though. The Dolphins are good for that.

RANK 21 5-4 PACKERS 5 Congrats, Brett Hundley. Can you imagine stepping in for Aaron Rodgers for an extended period of time? Few have succeeded in replacing legends. Just ask Steve Young (replacing Joe Montana) or Jay Fiedler (replacing Dan Marino). Hundley took plenty of flak from the Cheez-it gallery last week, only to come up with multiple big throws to Davante Adams while using his legs effectively on a 17-yard scamper late in the win over the Bears. Also taking heat from the Green Bay mob: defensive coordinator Dom Capers. His defense consistently got off the field Sunday, forcing 11 outs on third and fourth down.

RANK 22 3-6 BRONCOS Tough going these days for the Broncos, especially in the area of football that people don't like to delve into much: special teams. The kick coverage, punt team and general kicking-game organization failed Sunday night. The most frustrating error had to be the penalty for having 12 men on the field when the Broncos stopped the Patriots on third-and-4 early in the fourth quarter. Down 34-16, Vance Joseph's group still could have made a game out of it. That -- and turnovers on the wrong side of the field -- continue to plague this team.

RANK 23 3-7 COLTS 1 The Colts won't go down easy, as the Steelers were the latest to find out. After absorbing a couple of blowouts on the West Coast earlier this season, Indy pushed the superior Steelers to the limit at Lucas Oil on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Colts, Jacoby Brissett joined the pantheon of Indy quarterbacks done in by the offensive line. Hopefully, the gutty Brissett will emerge from the concussion protocol fully healthy. Meanwhile, DC Ted Monachino's defense played ball against Pittsburgh. Given that they were 32nd in points allowed coming in, that's notable. And they can't lose to the inferior Week 11 Byes.

RANK 24 4-5 CARDINALS 1 It feels like the Cardinals are a worse team than they are, despite being viable in the playoff chase with a .500 record. That's probably because their four wins came against the Colts, 49ers (twice) and Bucs. The combined record of those teams? Putrid. There was a tad bit of Twitter speculation that Carson Palmer would have pulled out that game against the Seahawks. Perhaps, but it's not like Palmer was doing too well this season when healthy. Think Arizona misses David Johnson much more. Markus Golden, too.

RANK 26 4-6 JETS 6 When Josh McCown's pop fly to center landed in Brent Grimes' hands, you knew it was going to be a long day. I like how Grimes raised his hand up in the air mid-play, a slight (if unintended) nod to Deion Sanders doing the same in Oakland in his first season with the Cowboys in 1995. This New York team has surprised everybody -- everybody -- who covers the league, but on Sunday, the Jets looked much like their own '95 team. Who loved the start of the Rich Kotite era more than my 40-year-old Jets fans reading this? And to think: You got Neil O'Donnell that next year. Get excited.

RANK 28 4-5 DOLPHINS Do the Dolphins feel like the worst 4-5 team ever? Perhaps that's a tad strong, but Miami fans aren't defending the mediocre record on social media. Not after falling to the Ravens 40-zip on "Thursday Night Football." Or 20-nothing to the Jets in London. After getting manhandled at the point of attack -- and on the scoreboard -- Monday night, Adam Gase's group has now been embarrassed three times in front of a national audience. The Dolphins' point differential is minus-87. That means they're losing by an average of 9.7 points per game. There are quality, prideful players on this team, like Cameron Wake. Methinks we'll see a rebound. How strong? Mmmmm ... uhhhh ... well ...

RANK 29 1-9 49ERS 1 The slow crawl up the pro football ladder has begun in earnest for the pesky 49ers, who lost many a close game this season before earning W1 on Sunday versus the Giants. Good for them, and great for head coach Kyle Shanahan. While the football world has reacted to general manager John Lynch with dulcet tones and beautiful hues, Shanahan drew much criticism for his aversion to the run during Super Bowl LI. Time to let it go. In fact, his Niners' ground game was formidable against Big Blue. Matt Breida filtered his way through the Giants defense for an impressive touchdown run. Filtered. Wait for it ...

RANK 30 3-6 TEXANS 5 Haven't watched that new Seth MacFarlane sci-fi spoof yet, but it can't be any worse than Tom Savage and the offense on Sunday. The cool thing about strip-sack fumbles is, at least they aren't Matt Schaub pick-sixes. So there's that. (Called my friend who used to be a Texans cheerleader to find out if anyone in Houston likes Star Trek or the incredible "Spaceballs." She didn't answer. #research) All of this is my convenient way of delaying talking about the awful game in Los Angeles. If that contest didn't reveal how valuable Deshaun Watson is, it at least it shows there is a cliff in regards to how many significant injuries a team can take. Reading John McClain's Twitter feed tells me how much of this current team people can take.

RANK 31 1-8 GIANTS Nothing has revealed how much can drastically change from season to season as starkly as the fall of the Giants' defense. The overall record (11-5 in 2016 to 1-8 in 2017) is what everyone will point to. Still others angle a lazy finger in Eli Manning's direction. Yet, the real disappointment has been the (rapid) decline of a defense that went from second in points allowed to 28th today. It was nearly impossible to run on these guys last year. Now Ron Dayne could probably put up 100 yards on 'em. Weird. Both the fall, and the "Thunder and Lightning" pull.

RANK 32 0-9 BROWNS Need to rewatch some of Sunday's loss on Game Pass. I want to see what went terribly wrong in the second half. At one stage of the third quarter, the Brownies were up seven and moving the ball. Hue Jackson's offense piled up 413 yards on the road, which is no joke (only the Falcons gained more in Detroit this season). Rarely do I get a not-sarcastic Browns take on Twitter. Send any you might have along to me. Feel the offense is best when Isaiah Crowell gets going and Duke Johnson is heck-on-wheels on third down. Defensively, team brass needs another pass rusher and a cover corner. You?

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.