Eagles CB Ronald Darby (ankle) out 4-6 weeks

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without starting cornerback Ronald Darby for at least the next month.

Darby was carted off the field during Sunday's win over the Washington Redskins with a dislocated right ankle. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that there was no major ligament damage and the corner will miss four to six weeks.

It's a modicum of good news for a shallow corner group in Philly. While missing the man-to-man defender for a month is a blow, at least he should return this season.

The Eagles traded Jordan Matthews and a high draft pick to the Buffalo Bills to obtain Darby's services this offseason. The young corner fits the profile of what Jim Schwartz is looking for in his DBs: a physical defender who can battle in one-on-one matchups.

Philly will try to remain afloat with a cornerback crew of Jalen Mills, Patrick Robinson and Jaylen Watkins until Darby returns.