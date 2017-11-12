Vontaze Burfict ejected for contact with official

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected from Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans after making contact with an official in the second quarter.

Burfict made contact with the official after trying to make a tackle on Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected. The penalty came two plays after he was given an unnecessary roughness penalty following a short run by Titans running back DeMarco Murray.

Burfict finally leaving the field, but not before arguing with fans and doing the Johnny Manziel money sign. My goodness. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2017

Burfict faces a potential fine and could be suspended based off his past discipline history. Burfict was suspended for the first three games of the 2017 season for a hit he delivered during a preseason game.

Earlier this season, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was suspended one game for making contact with an official during a game. His appeal of the suspension was ultimately unsuccessful.