Ravens RB Danny Woodhead returns to practice

Danny Woodhead is back!

The Baltimore Ravens' do-it-all running back returned to practice after spending most of this season on IR, the team announced Tuesday.

Woodhead is eligible to return to game action after the Ravens' Week 10 bye.

The 32-year-old entered the season with what looked to be a big role, touching the ball four times on a 13-play drive in his only series. However, he suffered a hamstring injury after participating in just six snaps and has been on the shelf since.

Woodhead's return gives the Ravens a glut of bodies in the backfield.

After weeks of showing off as Baltimore's best back, Alex Collins took hold of the early-down gig in last Thursday's 40-0 shellacking of the Miami Dolphins. When Woodhead returns, we'd expect Collins to retain that role.

Woodhead, however, should siphon snaps from Buck Allen, who has played the pass-catching role. Most of Allen's production has come in garbage time, and Woodhead is a major upgrade as a receiver out of the backfield.

The Ravens also boast Terrence West, who has been out with a calf injury. Bobby Rainey has seen backfield snaps and is a core special-teams player.

Speaking on Monday, coach John Harbaugh said the backfield depth is a good problem to own.

"Sure, it's always good to have players," he said, via the Baltimore Sun. "All those guys are all reliable players, so it's a good problem to have."

With the passing game struggling, the Ravens should lean on the running back committee. Woodhead's likely return in Week 11 will be a boost to the entire offense.