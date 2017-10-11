Bengals place TE Tyler Eifert (back) on injured reserve

Tyler Eifert's comeback year has come to an end.

The Bengals tight end will undergo season-ending back surgery after consulting with noted spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, according to a source informed of the decision.

ESPN was first to report the news.

This is the second year in a row that Eifert will undergo back surgery. He dealt with another back injury last season after returning from ankle surgery. Eifert injured his ankle in the 2016 Pro Bowl following a breakout year.

The Bengals announced on Thursday Eifert has been placed on injured reserve.

Eifert played in only two games this season, making four receptions for 46 yards. Since entering the league in 2013, he has recorded 127 receptions for 1,537 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Eifert will be a free agent in the spring.