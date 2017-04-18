Official Rules for HeadHealthTECH Challenge II

If you are having trouble accessing the system, please contact Anita Grissom at anita.grissom@duke.edu.

6. CONFIDENTIALITY: Duke CTSI agrees that, for a period of five (5) years from the Launch Date, it shall treat the Proposal with reasonable care to avoid disclosure of the Proposal to any other person, firm or corporation. Duke CTSI shall have no such non-disclosure obligation with respect to the Proposal, or any part thereof, that (A) is already known to Duke CTSI at the time of the disclosure, (B) becomes publicly known without the wrongful act or breach of this Agreement by Duke CTSI, (C) is rightfully received by Duke CTSI from a third party on a non-confidential basis, (D) is approved for release by written authorization of the Primary Contact, (E) is subsequently and independently developed by employees of Duke CTSI who have had no knowledge of, access to, or use of the Proposal or (F) is required to be disclosed pursuant to any judicial or government request, requirement or order, provided that, to the extent practical, Duke CTSI promptly notifies you of such request or requirement so that you may contest such request, requirement or order. Duke CTSI shall have the right to retain an Oversight Committee (as defined below), including personnel from the funding party, FRI, and subject matter experts, who will review and score the Proposals. Those reviews and scores will be provided to Duke CTSI and to FRI.

For the avoidance of doubt, the submission of a Proposal does not constitute an agreement between the parties submitting the Proposal and any of FRI, the NFL or any of their respective affiliates.

By submitting your Proposal, you agree that the only confidentiality obligations between you, on the one hand, and any Sponsor Affiliate, on the other hand, are contained in this Section 6 of these Official Rules, and any other confidentiality obligations included by you in a Proposal (whether as a condition to reading and evaluating such Proposal or otherwise) will be null and void. If your Proposal is selected for further evaluation by the Oversight Committee, any of the Sponsor Affiliates may (but are not obligated to) offer to sign a confidentiality agreement as part of further discussions about your Proposal and the material it describes.

7. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS: Other than as set forth herein, none of the Sponsor Affiliates makes any claim to ownership of your Proposal or any of your or any third party intellectual property that such Proposal may contain. By participating in this Challenge, you are not granting any rights in any patents or pending patent applications related to any technology described in your Proposal; provided that by submitting a Proposal, you are granting the Sponsor Affiliates certain limited rights as set forth herein.

By submitting a Proposal, you grant to the Sponsor Affiliates the right to review your Proposal, to describe your Proposal in connection with any materials created in connection with this Challenge and to have the Oversight Committee and their designees review your Proposal.

By submitting a Proposal, you grant a non-exclusive right and license to the Sponsor Affiliates, and their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, parents and licensees, to use, in any media now known or hereafter existing (e.g., the Challenge Series website) or during conferences or other settings in which the health and safety initiatives being undertaken by the Sponsor Affiliates are promoted and/or discussed, in any and all locations worldwide, without any payment to or further approval from you, (X) the name, likeness, logo (if the Proposal is from a company or institution), biographical information, image, any other personal data of the Primary Contact and the Institution in connection with any announcement of, or disclosures including, the winner of this Challenge or the winners of the Challenge Series, generally, or any list of the entrants of the Challenge Series (provided that if the Institution does not want its logo used on a list of entrants (rather than winners), the Sponsor Affiliates will accommodate that request); provided that the Sponsor Affiliates shall request approval for any such use beyond a year after the Challenge Series has expired, and (Y) the Non-Confidential Summary included as part of your Proposal in connection with the Challenge Series (or, specifically, this Challenge) and the Sponsor Affiliates' initiatives to develop new materials in any media or format now known or hereafter invented. You also agree that this license is perpetual and irrevocable. Other than these uses or as otherwise set forth herein, you are not granting the Sponsor Affiliates any rights to your trademarks.

You agree that nothing in these Official Rules grants you a right or license to use any names, trademarks or service marks of the Sponsor Affiliates, or any other intellectual property or proprietary rights of the Sponsor Affiliates.

Nothing in this Challenge requires you to negotiate or do business with the Sponsor Affiliates. You are free to discuss your Proposal and the ideas or technologies contained therein with other parties, and you are free to contract with any third parties; provided that you do not sign any agreement, grant any license or undertake any obligations that conflict with any agreement that you have entered into, agreed to enter into or do enter into with the Sponsor Affiliates regarding your Proposal (including without limitation these Official Rules). For the purpose of clarity, you acknowledge that the intent of the Challenge Series is to encourage people to suggest their ideas and innovations, but your participation in this Challenge (or any other Challenge in the Challenge Series) does not create an obligation on either your part, or the Sponsor Affiliates' part to enter into any further business relationship with you or to sign any commercial agreement with you.

8. CHANGES: The Sponsor Affiliates reserve the right to make changes to this Challenge, including these Official Rules, from time to time. The Sponsor Affiliates shall also have the right to remove any content from the Challenge Series website in their sole discretion at any time and for any reason.

9. WARRANTIES: By submitting a Proposal, you represent and warrant that all information you submit is true and complete to the best of your knowledge, that you have the right and authority to submit the Proposal on your own behalf or on behalf of the persons or company or institution that you specify within the Proposal, and that your Proposal (both the information and materials submitted in your Proposal and the underlying technology/method/idea/treatment protocol/solution described in your Proposal):

(a) is your own original work, or is submitted by permission with full and proper credit given within your Proposal;

(b) does not contain confidential information or trade secrets of any third parties;

(c) does not knowingly, after due inquiry (including, by way of example only and without limitation, reviewing the records of the United States Patent and Trademark Office and inquiring of any employees and other professionals retained with respect to such matters), violate or infringe upon the patent rights, industrial design rights, copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity;

(d) does not contain malicious code, such as viruses, malware, timebombs, cancelbots, worms, Trojan horses or other potentially harmful programs or other material or information;

(e) does not and will not violate any applicable law, statute, ordinance, rule or regulation; and