7. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS: Other than as set forth herein, none of the Sponsor Affiliates makes any claim to ownership of your Proposal or any of your or any third party intellectual property that such Proposal may contain. By participating in this Challenge, you are not granting any rights in any patents or pending patent applications related to any technology described in your Proposal; provided that by submitting a Proposal, you are granting the Sponsor Affiliates certain limited rights as set forth herein.

By submitting a Proposal, you grant to the Sponsor Affiliates the right to review your Proposal, to describe your Proposal in connection with any materials created in connection with this Challenge and to have the Oversight Committee and their designees review your Proposal.

By submitting a Proposal, you also grant a non-exclusive right and license to the Sponsor Affiliates and their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, parents, and licensees, to use the name, likeness, biographical information, image, any other personal data of the Primary Contact and the Institution, as well as the Non-Confidential Summary included as part of your Proposal in connection with (i) the Challenge Series (or, specifically, this Challenge) and (ii) the Sponsor Affiliates' initiatives to develop new materials in any media or format now known or hereafter invented, in each case in any and all locations worldwide, without any payment to or further approval from you. You also agree that this license is perpetual and irrevocable.

You agree that nothing in these Official Rules grants you a right or license to use any names, trademarks or service marks of the Sponsor Affiliates, or any other intellectual property or proprietary rights of the Sponsor Affiliates. You grant to the Sponsor Affiliates the right to include your company or institution name and logo (if your Proposal is from a company or institution) as an entrant on the Challenge Series website and in materials from the Sponsor Affiliates announcing any funding awarded. Other than these uses or as otherwise set forth herein, you are not granting the Sponsor Affiliates any rights to your trademarks.

Nothing in this Challenge requires you to negotiate or do business with the Sponsor Affiliates. You are free to discuss your Proposal and the ideas or technologies contained therein with other parties, and you are free to contract with any third parties; provided that you do not sign any agreement, grant any license or undertake any obligations that conflict with any agreement that you have entered into, agreed to enter into or do enter into with the Sponsor Affiliates regarding your Proposal (including without limitation these Official Rules). For the purpose of clarity, you acknowledge that the intent of the Challenge Series is to encourage people to suggest their ideas and innovations, but your participation in this Challenge (or any other Challenge in the Challenge Series) does not create an obligation on either your part, or the Sponsor Affiliates' part to enter into any further business relationship with you or to sign any commercial agreement with you.

8. CHANGES: The Sponsor Affiliates reserve the right to make changes to this Challenge, including these Official Rules, from time to time. The Sponsor Affiliates shall also have the right to remove any content from the Challenge Series website in their sole discretion at any time and for any reason.

9. WARRANTIES: By submitting a Proposal, you represent and warrant that all information you submit is true and complete to the best of your knowledge, that you have the right and authority to submit the Proposal on your own behalf or on behalf of the persons or company or institution that you specify within the Proposal, and that your Proposal (both the information and materials submitted in your Proposal and the underlying technology/method/idea/treatment protocol/solution described in your Proposal):

(a) is your own original work, or is submitted by permission with full and proper credit given within your Proposal;

(b) does not contain confidential information or trade secrets of any third parties;

(c) does not knowingly, after due inquiry (including, by way of example only and without limitation, reviewing the records of the United States Patent and Trademark Office and inquiring of any employees and other professionals retained with respect to such matters), violate or infringe upon the patent rights, industrial design rights, copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity;

(d) does not contain malicious code, such as viruses, malware, timebombs, cancelbots, worms, Trojan horses or other potentially harmful programs or other material or information;

(e) does not and will not violate any applicable law, statute, ordinance, rule or regulation; and

(f) does not trigger any reporting or royalty or other obligation to any third party.

10. OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE: Duke CTSI and a panel of expert judges established jointly by Duke CTSI and FRI ("Oversight Committee") shall assess all Proposals using the following assessment criteria, along with any other criteria determined between now and the end of this Challenge, so long as such additional criteria are consistently applied across all Proposal reviews:

(a) Proposals must include a scope of work that is one year or less. Proposals will be funded for one year and are available for re-application during each year of the Challenge Series;

(b) The submitting party must demonstrate the technical feasibility of quarterly milestones that will be achieved during the funding period;

(c) Proposal must include specific plans or proposals relating to follow-on funding;

(d) Proposal must lay out a clear financing, licensing or go-to-market plan or proposal or otherwise describe how the funding will be used;

(e) Proposal must include a description of resources of environment to achieve milestones; and

(f) Proposal must include the relevant background of the team /organization/lab submitting the response.

Any of the following shall constitute a conflict of interest for a member of the Oversight Committee (each, a "Conflict of Interest"): (i) having a personal or financial interests in, or being an employee, officer, director, or agent of, any entity that has submitted a Proposal as part of this Challenge; (ii) having a familial or financial relationship with an individual who has submitted a Proposal as part of this Challenge; (iii) sharing a laboratory (in a college or university) or business unit (in a multi-unit organization) with an individual or entity that has submitted a Proposal as part of this Challenge.