NFL Announces Winners of HeadHealthTECH Challenge III

Impressio, Inc., HRL Laboratories, and AES Research & Design awarded funding to test and develop innovative protective equipment concepts

TECH Challenge V open for submissions through June 6, 2018

NEW YORK, NY—March 29, 2018—The National Football League (NFL) and Football Research, Inc. (FRI) today announced the winners of the HeadHealthTECH Challenge III, the latest in the Tech Challenge series, which is operated and managed on behalf of FRI by Duke University's Clinical and Translational Science Institute (Duke CTSI). The TECH Challenge series is designed to stimulate research and innovation in protective equipment including helmets and related technologies, turf systems, shoulder and other pads, and additional innovative concepts.

Additionally, the NFL and FRI announced the opening of the submission window for TECH Challenge V through June 6, 2018. TECH Challenge IV winners are expected to be announced in June 2018.

"Through grant awards to the winners, and the mentorship and feedback from Duke CTSI to each company that submits, the TECH Challenge series continues to serve as an innovative engine in the advancement of sports safety protective equipment," said JEFF MILLER, NFL Executive Vice President of Health and Safety Initiatives. "The winners of TECH Challenge III showcase a range of promising materials designed to absorb and reduce impact, and we are proud to support their development."