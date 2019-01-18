Meet the Winner of HeadHealthTECH Challenge V

Applying the Science of Origami

Cardiff University's award-winning technology is a new liner material created by Dr. Peter Theobald, a Senior Lecturer at Cardiff University's School of Engineering.

"The invention is based on the science of origami – intricate folding structures that absorb energy very efficiently as they fold," Dr. Theobald explains.

"That's exactly what we need inside a helmet," he says.

With funding awarded through HeadHealthTECH Challenge V, Cardiff is now working to refine the design for football.

Technology that Solves for a Range of Impacts

Dr. Theobald's liner material is based on geometric structures designed to stiffen as the collision force increases.

"Traditional helmets run out of capacity to absorb more energy," Dr. Theobald says.

"Our material is viscoelastic. It absorbs more energy as collision energy gets higher," he says.

Roy Burek, Dr. Theobald's partner on this project, compares the material to an intuitive braking system.

"When you apply your foot to the brake of your car, you either do it slowly or slam down," he says. "Helmets can be designed for either the more frequent low speed impact or the catastrophic high-speed impact. Not both."

This, he says, is key to designing a more effective football helmet.

"Dr. Theobald's material can sense the amount of energy coming into it and change based on whether it needs hard or soft braking," he says.