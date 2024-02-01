Building a digital athlete: Using AI to rewrite the playbook on NFL player safety

Capturing a bird's-eye view of the field

While it is impossible to set up Hollywood-style motion capture on a football field, AWS captures 3D player movements with a carefully calibrated, perfectly synchronized set of 38 cameras positioned in a ring around the football stadium. Each camera captures 5k video at 60 frames per second and uploads it to the AWS Cloud, where the footage is then stored and analyzed.

The AI model can then view any play from 38 different angles, 60 times per second. A computer vision algorithm looks at all the video data and identifies the core and extremities of each player on the field. The synchronized cameras enable the Digital Athlete to determine exactly when and where each player is in time and space.

Using the data to identify each player, it then plots the positioning of player body parts in three dimensions. The plotted points are compiled into virtual player skeletons that track the exact positioning of each of the player's joints and movements over the course of every play.

Tracking the position of a player's lower extremities throughout the play enables detailed analysis of movements such as a player's gait over the course of a game, which can yield insights into whether fatigue may have contributed to an injury.

Thanks to its AI and machine learning backbone, the Digital Athlete can absorb and make sense of a colossal amount of data. During each week of games, the Digital Athlete processes about 6.8 million video frames and documents around 100 million locations and positions of players on the field. And during team practices, the platform processes about 15,000 miles of player tracking data per week, equating to more than 500 million data points (10 Hz location data) per week.