NFL Announces Crowd-Sourced Challenge to Further Improve Safety and Consistency of Playing Surfaces

"Our goal for this challenge is to generate fresh and creative ideas to complement our ongoing efforts to create the best possible playing surfaces for NFL players that is consistent and safe," said Jennifer Langton, senior vice president of health and safety innovation at the NFL. "Crowd-sourced challenges like this one are a unique opportunity to tap into a wide range of expertise and make the game safer for players on the field."

"With a topic as complex as playing surfaces in the NFL, we believe this unique challenge will breed innovation and present new perspectives and solutions towards the improvement of playing surfaces across our league and throughout sports," said Nick Pappas, field director for the NFL.

HealthTECH Challenge I is part of the HealthTECH Challenges (previously known as the HeadHealthTECH Challenges), a series of innovation challenges intended to deepen understanding of and advance solutions in the areas of head protection, lower extremity protection, materials science and kinematic measurement, among others.

