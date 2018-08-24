Meet the Winners of HeadHealthTECH Challenge IV

Innovations in Protective Turf, Face Masks, and Lining Material Receive NFL Funding to Move Closer to Market

Winners of the fourth round of HeadHealthTECH Challenges have been announced, one in a series of awards created by the NFL and Football Research, Inc. (FRI) through a partnership with Duke University's Clinical and Translational Science Institute (Duke CTSI).

The crowdsourcing challenges are designed to stimulate research and innovation in the areas of head protection, materials science, turf systems, and other sports safety technology.

In this latest round, three companies were awarded nearly $400,000 by the NFL and FRI for ideas in one of these areas:

Improvements in helmets, turf grass, opponent padding, and other helmet-specific or helmet-contacting surfaces.

Advanced protective material that's ready to deploy.

Approaches to scientific studies that improve test protocols for helmet development.

Approaches to scientific studies that help explain the most intense forms of stress strain on helmet materials.

"TECH Challenge winners continue to demonstrate promising new technologies that are disrupting the marketplace," said Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President of Health and Safety Initiatives. "We are excited to support these entrepreneurs as they continue to develop their novel designs, and we encourage all innovators to enter the next TECH Challenge."

"There is a lack of capital, but there is great talent, whether it's producing products to go to market or scientists leading the creative processes to invent the new materials and structures that will be tomorrow's safety technologies," explained Dr. Barry Myers, Director of Innovation at Duke CTSI. "The purpose of the HeadHealthTECH Challenge program is to fill those gaps to get technologies into the marketplace."

Revolutionizing the Field

FieldTurf Inc. in Montreal, Canada received a grant of $195,000 to continue development of an advanced turf system.

FieldTurf's sports turf surface is already in use in facilities for the New England Patriots, the Atlanta Falcons, the Detroit Lions, and the Seattle Seahawks.

Darren Gill, Vice President of Marketing, Innovation, and Customer Service at FieldTurf, is most excited about how the technology's longevity aims to make fields safer, accessible, and manageable for communities.

"Our turf is already on over 20,000 fields worldwide," Gill said. "It's giving people more access to fields—and activities outside."