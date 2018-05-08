Meet the Winners of HeadHealthTECH Challenge III

A lattice structure could be ground-breaking inside helmets because it is designed to behave differently across a variety of impact scenarios. "Lattices give us more figurative levers to adjust based on where the material is placed inside each helmet," Clough said.

Clough has been working with lattices for most of his professional life. "This technology that's been in a lab for a decade is finally getting out into the wild," he said. "There's nothing more exciting than that."

He said he's grateful for the counsel provided by biomechanical engineers at Duke CTSI—as well as business and entrepreneurship expertise—throughout the TECH Challenge submission process to help move innovations like his toward the market.

"Sure, this is technology that is fascinating and fun," he said, "but we're also, hopefully, moving it towards production."

Addressing a Variety of Impact Scenarios

Bert Straus, Principal at AES Research & Design, had already invented an outer cover for helmets, a resilient material designed to reduce forces between helmets during hits.

For HeadHealthTECH Challenge III, he wanted to move that technology forward.