Younghoe Koo legend grows as Atlanta wins, 23-20

The latest episode of the Younghoe Koo show saw him boot a trio of field goals - 38 yards, 25 and 35 - to improve to 11 for 11 on the season. The week prior, Koo kicked the Legends to their first win of the season when his 33-yard boot put Atlanta past Arizona. In his brief stay with the Chargers in 2017, Koo was only three for six on field goals.