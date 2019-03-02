Mike Singletary, Express notch first AAF victory

Mike Singletary and the Memphis Express finally have their first Alliance of American Football victory.

Rallying from a two-score deficit in the first quarter, the Express, led by two total touchdowns from new starting quarterback Zach Mettenberger, edged the San Diego Fleet for a 26-23 triumph on Saturday afternoon at the Liberty Bowl.

Mettenberger, a former Tennessee Titans signal-caller who was making his first start since replacing the much-maligned Christian Hackenberg a week prior, scored the game-tying two-point conversion on a run just after scoring on a one-yard sneak in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 18 completions on 25 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown pass to running back Terrence Magee.

Memphis kicker Austin MacGinnis booted four field goals, including the game-winning 45-yard shot to push the Express to 1-3, while the Fleet fell to 2-2.

For Singletary, a Chicago Bears all-time great at linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer, it was his first head-coaching victory since Week 14 of the 2010 NFL season, which was the last of his three-year stint as the coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Defense played a huge role in Memphis' win, as linebacker Drew Jackson totaled 13 tackles and an interception, leading a unit that had four sacks and four takeaways.

San Diego quarterback Philip Nelson threw for 110 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-12 passing, but was injured and replaced by Alex Ross, who threw for a touchdown and an interception, completing 8 of 18 passes for 80 yards.

The Atlanta Legends, who play Sunday on the NFL Network against the Arizona Hotshots, are the only remaining winless team in the AAF.