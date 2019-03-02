News  

 

 

Mike Singletary, Express notch first AAF victory

Print
  • By Grant Gordon NFL.com
More Columns >

Mike Singletary and the Memphis Express finally have their first Alliance of American Football victory.

Rallying from a two-score deficit in the first quarter, the Express, led by two total touchdowns from new starting quarterback Zach Mettenberger, edged the San Diego Fleet for a 26-23 triumph on Saturday afternoon at the Liberty Bowl.

Mettenberger, a former Tennessee Titans signal-caller who was making his first start since replacing the much-maligned Christian Hackenberg a week prior, scored the game-tying two-point conversion on a run just after scoring on a one-yard sneak in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 18 completions on 25 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown pass to running back Terrence Magee.

Memphis kicker Austin MacGinnis booted four field goals, including the game-winning 45-yard shot to push the Express to 1-3, while the Fleet fell to 2-2.

For Singletary, a Chicago Bears all-time great at linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer, it was his first head-coaching victory since Week 14 of the 2010 NFL season, which was the last of his three-year stint as the coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Defense played a huge role in Memphis' win, as linebacker Drew Jackson totaled 13 tackles and an interception, leading a unit that had four sacks and four takeaways.

San Diego quarterback Philip Nelson threw for 110 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-12 passing, but was injured and replaced by Alex Ross, who threw for a touchdown and an interception, completing 8 of 18 passes for 80 yards.

The Atlanta Legends, who play Sunday on the NFL Network against the Arizona Hotshots, are the only remaining winless team in the AAF.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0