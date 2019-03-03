Younghoe Koo kicks Legends to first AAF victory

Entering Sunday night's Alliance of American Football Week 4 finale, the Atlanta Legends were winless, having scored fewer points than any other team while allowing more points than anybody else in the league.

At the conclusion of the game, the Legends still had the fewest points scored and the most allowed, but they finally had win No. 1.

Former Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo stayed perfect on the AAF season with two more field goals, including the 33-yard game-winner to send the Legends past the host Arizona Hotshots, 14-11, in a game that aired on the NFL Network.

Earlier in the day, the San Antonio Commanders (2-2) upset the Birmingham Iron (3-1), thus the loss for the Hotshots (2-2) saw them fall into a tie for first place in the Western Conference with San Antonio, while the Legends (1-3) finally made their way into the win column.

Atlanta quarterback Aaron Murray threw for 254 yards on 20 completions in 33 attempts, while also leading his team in rushing with 54 yards in seven carries. Former Jacksonville Jaguar Denard Robinson had his team's long touchdown and 43 yards in nine carries.

Atlanta seized a 2-0 lead when safety Ed Reynolds tackled Arizona receiver Rashaan Ross and added on when Robinson scored on an option run. The lead didn't hold as the Hotshots got on the board with a field goal by Nick Folk, a longtime NFL veteran, and tied it when Ross caught a touchdown and Marquis Bundy caught the ensuring two-point conversion.

But Koo and the Legends wouldn't be denied the victory. Koo's game-winner came with 1:03 left in the game. Arizona's bid to tie or win on the final drive ended with a John Wolford incompletion on fourth down with 17 seconds to go.

Hotshots running back Jhurell Presley had 110 yards in 14 carries, while Ross had 74 yards on four catches with his league-leading fifth touchdown grab.

However, it was a negative play by Ross that was one of two key miscues in the Hotshots' loss.

Ross was tackled for a seven-yard loss on the first-quarter safety. Folk also missed a 40-yard field goal on the drive prior to Ross' touchdown catch.

Thus, it was Atlanta's day, as the Legends became the final team to collect its first AAF triumph.