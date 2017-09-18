You'll Probably Wait Forever For Packers Season Tickets

How long would you be willing to wait for season tickets from your favorite team? 10 years? 15 years? What about 22 years? Well, that is how long one Green Bay Packers fan has waited for tickets - and he is still waiting.
With my terrible math skills and my handy dandy calculator, during those 22 years, roughly 595 Packer fans either relinquished their tickets or dropped off the waiting list, per year. However, the Packers estimate that only 90 season tickets are given up each year. Talk about true team loyalty.
But don't worry kid, at this rate you will only have to wait another 10 years before you can finally claim your Packers Season Tickets.