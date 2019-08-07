You can buy Tom Brady's mansion for just $40M

A Tom Brady-sized payday could land you a Tom Brady-style estate.
The Patriots' legend and wife Gisele Bündchen have listed their five-bedroom, five-bathroom Brookline, Mass. mansion for a crisp $39.5M, according to Sotheby's.
Just look at this palace.
Not mentioned: The house also sits adjacent to The Country Club of Brookline's ninth tee. The next homeowner is a backyard away from a back nine that hosted three U.S. Opens and the 1999 Ryder Cup.
That's the good news. The bad news is that the mortgage will run you $147,422 a month.
According to the New York Post, Brady is considering a move to the New York suburbs. He's probably not looking to downsize from his mansion on the market.