With standard-setter Travis Kelce on other sideline, Dallas Goedert aims to make key impact for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Prior to the NFC Championship Game, Goedert let it be known he feels as if he's being overlooked in favor of other, bigger names at the position, including Kelce. Though Goedert deftly avoided giving the Chiefs bulletin board material Thursday, he admitted Sunday presents him with a premier opportunity to back up his words with actions.

"I think this is a great stage to prove to people that I belong in the conversation with the top tight ends," Goedert said. "If they don't want to put me there, that's cool. I'm gonna keep grinding each and every day and hopefully go out and win this game on Sunday, have a good game and hopefully be back here multiple times in my career."

Much of the focus on Philadelphia's offense centers on quarterback Jalen Hurts, his cast of talented receivers (with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith leading the way), and veteran center Jason Kelce, whose intelligence and leadership has helped the Eagles form one of the NFL's best offensive lines. You'd have to look fairly far down the list before Goedert's name appears.

That doesn't bother Goedert. After all, he began his NFL career by accepting a less glamorous role, which he said on Thursday prepared him for greater opportunities.

"It helped me to really solidify myself as a three-down tight end," Goedert said of the early portion of his career. "I think the coaches have all the faith in me in whatever run scheme that we're doing that I can hold the point of attack, I can cut off the back side, and then when it's third down, I think they have all the faith in me to beat man-to-man, find the soft spot in the zone. To be a complete, three-down tight end, that's what I always wanted to be. I always wanted to be on the field every snap, and I'm getting close to being able to do that now."

Goedert could occupy an important place in Super Bowl LVII, though.

With so much of the focus trained on Hurts, Brown, Smith, and Philadelphia's stable of running backs (headlined by Miles Sanders), Goedert might be able to operate in the shadows, ready to strike at the perfect moment.

Unlike Travis Kelce, Goedert likely won't be a primary concern for the opposing defense and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who won't overlook the tight end, but might not lose sleep over him, either. There's also some precedent for tight ends contributing against these Chiefs: Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst and Jaguars tight end Evan Engram combined to catch nine passes for 68 yards in their playoff games against Kansas City, though neither found the end zone.

Goedert isn't concerned with stats or heroism. To him, doing his job will be good enough, especially if it produces a victory.

"For me, I'm going to do whatever I can to help this team win," he said. "If the ball's coming my way, I'm going to do everything I can to make plays. ... If my job is to run off to help A.J. or Smitty or Quez (Watkins) or Zach (Pascal) get open, I'll do that. If my job is to hold off the back side on runs, set the edge on the front side, I'm happy to do that, too.