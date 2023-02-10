With season of frustration behind them, Fletcher Cox, ferocious Eagles defense ready to take on Chiefs

The Eagles' collective shift from learning to executing has seen the team take a massive leap in sacks, so much that they're just five sacks away from resetting the single-season record as a team. It wasn't just about putting Gannon's direction into practice, though. The secondary, which included the additions of James Bradberry and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in 2022, also had something to do with it.

"I feel like everybody was winning last year," defensive tackle Javon Hargrave said on Wednesday. "If you look at it, everybody was winning their one-on-ones. I think we just tightened up on the coverage a little bit more and it gave us a chance to get home this year."

Hargrave was one of the few Eagles who thrived while the rest of the defense was still finding its footing in 2021.

Hargrave proved to be a menace last season, recording 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and one forced fumble. The best season of his career to that point earned him his first Pro Bowl selection, and before long, his teammates caught up, proving -- as Graham said -- "everybody can eat."

"That's my guy," Graham said of Hargrave. "It didn't start so well with him early because he got hurt, hurt his pec the first year he got here.

"He had a bad taste in his mouth because fans was getting on him. But to see him going into his contract year and having his best season, getting double digits (in sacks) for the first time, me being right there with him getting double digits, a lot of us had some personal bests. It's been cool because all it has been is just us working well together."

Philadelphia had to feel good about its chances concerning its defensive line entering 2022. The Eagles returned Graham, Cox and Hargrave, drafted Georgia stud Jordan Davis, and signed sack machine Haason Reddick in free agency just a few months after the Temple product finished the best season of his career. Still, general manager Howie Roseman wasn't satisfied and turned to the free-agent market during the 2022 season to add more veteran depth, signing both Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, much to the delight of Graham.

"Two great guys coming in. You got Suh and Joseph, who got some skin in the game for real," Graham said. "A lot of guys look up to them. So you couldn't ask for two (better) guys that's on the street at the time that we needed, especially up the middle. The guys definitely gravitated to them as soon as they got there.

"It was cool, because you got two plugs in the middle! Linval, good luck moving him. It's already hard enough giving him a handshake; that belly gonna bump you back!"

With the Super Bowl just days away, Cox's bursts of frustration seem as if they happened years ago. Instead of wondering why it wasn't working, he's preparing to play for a ring with a tight-knit, ferocious group of defensive linemen bent on harassing Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.