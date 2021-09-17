Will Bills and Ravens get back on track? How about Aaron Rodgers? Plus, my favorite Week 2 projections

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens each opened the 2021 season with an upset loss. Each AFC power entered this season with a fourth-year star at quarterback who fuels all aspects of the offense. But in Week 1, both teams got away from the bread-and-butter plays that had driven team success.

So ... what gives? What should we make of this?

Overall, there is a historical precedent for NFL offenses starting the season off slow. It takes time to get into a flow, but stats and production typically stabilize. On average, this takes about four weeks. Is this the story in Buffalo and Baltimore?

Let's dig into the Bills first. During the 23-16 home loss to the Steelers, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll dialed up play-action on just 14 percent of passing plays -- that's less than half of last season's average (30.4 percent). Per usual, though, there's additional context to consider. In the first few drives of the game, negative plays ("errors" like false starts and penalties) prevented Buffalo from selling the potential of its run game, which inherently undermined the potency of play-action. While Josh Allen himself is always a rushing threat, the less favorable the distance, the less the defense has to respect the run. Ultimately, according to Next Gen Stats, this led to Allen being pressured on 18 of 54 dropbacks, which tied the quarterback's career high for most pressured dropbacks in a game. While under pressure in the first half, Allen completed 4 of 7 throws for 51 yards while taking one sack. In the second half, he was just 1 of 8 for 5 yards, taking two sacks in the process. The other key element of Allen's typical production is his ability to complete passes on the run. While on the run in 2020, he had a 53.2 completion percentage with eight touchdowns (tied for third-most) and zero interceptions, per Next Gen Stats. While on the run against the Steelers, he went just 1 of 4 for 14 yards.

Bottom line: No, it's not time to panic in Buffalo. It's never fun to lose a game, but timing and rhythm -- particularly on the early, scripted plays -- forecast to improve, given the Bills' continuity. The Steelers' defense, especially up front, is very likely to finish the season as a top-tier unit by win share. Not to mention, Allen still averaged 9.9 air yards per attempt, completing 7 of 8 passes of 10-plus yards for 108 yards and a touchdown. The talented quarterback -- and his offense -- should be just fine.

The story isn't quite the same in Baltimore. Injuries are an unfortunate part of every NFL season, but the Ravens have already been dealt a very difficult hand on this front. Ever since Lamar Jackson took the reins from ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ midway through his rookie season, Baltimore's offense has heavily relied on the ground game to propel the offense. But the Ravens' backfield and offensive line have already been devoured by the injury bug, with some setbacks coming just days before the season kicked off. Consequently, offensive coordinator Greg Roman had to significantly alter the game plan in short order. And this led to Baltimore all but abandoning the read-option in Sin City. According to Pro Football Focus, the Ravens earned 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns on 183 rushes using the read-option in 2020. That equaled a robust 7.3 yards a pop. In Week 1, the Ravens only attempted one read-option play in the first half. For the game, PFF charted 11 total rushes for 49 yards (a 4.5-yard average) on read-option plays. This is not a knock on Ty'Son Williams, who played the most snaps (34 of 67) of any Baltimore back in the wake of season-ending injuries to ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿, Gus Edwards and ﻿Justice Hill﻿. Instead, what this suggests is that, with the changes to personnel, Roman thought other tactics would yield better results. Maybe he just didn't get the personnel looks, matchups or situations he was hoping for.