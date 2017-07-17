Why you should root for the Denver Broncos

I know it's simplistic to just say that, but it's the truth. The Broncos have won three Super Bowls. He's been directly responsible for all three. He went back-to-back to close out his playing career. And I know a lot of you Elway haters will be all, "But only because Terrell Davis," to which I say, it was about freaking time somebody else showed up. Elway took the Broncos to three Super Bowls in four years during the 1980s with some dreadful teams. Seriously, he was a miracle worker. It would be as if Dave Grohl was competing in a battle of the bands, but instead of the Foo Fighters, he was carrying a middle school band from Corona. I mean, it would still be pretty good because Dave Grohl. But compared to the best of the best? You can only do so much. So I'm not going to disparage Elway's two Super Bowl wins at the end of his career with competent squads. And let's be fair here: In the second of those two Super Bowl triumphs, Elway threw for 336 yards with a touchdown passing and running. That strike to Rod Smith in the second quarter -- over Eugene Robinson -- was actually somewhat cruel: