Von Miller takes aim at sack leader Vic Beasley

Von Miller is widely regarded as the league's best pass rusher. In fact, his peers ranked him No. 2 behind the immortal Tom Brady on The Top 100 Players of 2017 countdown, making Miller the highest-ranked defensive player on the list.

But heading into this season, Miller has his eyes set on another prize: league sack leader, an honor currently held by Falcons pass rusher Vic Beasley. The Broncos linebacker took aim Sunday at the Super Bowl runner-up on the interwebs.

Miller tweeted the below NFL Network graphic of the number 13.5, his sack total from 2016, with the caption, "Coming for you fam @VicBeasley3." The Super Bowl 50 MVP later deleted the tweet.

13.5 sacks (2nd most in NFL behind Vic Beasley)@VonMiller voted No. 2 on the #NFLTop100 by his peers pic.twitter.com/0chBfkSSF0 â NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 9, 2017

Beasley responded on Monday with a prediction of his own.

Beasley's league-leading 15.5 sacks was the lowest total to pace all defenders in a season since 2010 when then-Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware tallied 15.5. Contributing to Beasley leading the NFL with such a relatively low sack number were the absences due to injury and suspension of notable takedown masters J.J. Watt, Justin Houston and Aldon Smith, players whom in years past have led the league with 19-plus sacks.

Miller's career high is 18.5 sacks in 2012; the pass rusher hasn't tallied more than 14 in a season since then.

Will Miller catch Beasley in 2017? Is the Broncos defender still the best edge rusher in the league even when Watt is healthy? Are offseason Twitter beefs petty? Embrace debate.

In other news, there are nine Sundays 'til football. Single digits, baby. Single digits.