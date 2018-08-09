Who's the most unstoppable WR in the NFL?

Since 2010, NFL teams have averaged 233 passing yards per game. From 2000 to 2009 that average was 208.8. Teams are passing a lot more, and as always, the importance of quarterbacks is paramount. That being said, all QBs (even Marcus Mariota 99.999% of the time) need someone to throw to. Preferably someone who can beat defenders and haul in passes in elite fashion on a very regular basis. The current generation has two players who have represented the epitome of elite receiving: Antonio Brown and Julio Jones.