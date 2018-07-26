Who's the G.O.A.T. running back?

If it's about longevity and being the centerpiece of a dynasty then Emmitt aka the all-time rushing leader (18,355 yards) is your guy. If you prefer an electrifying and efficient rusher then it's hard to argue against Sanders who juked his way to a 99.8 yards per game career average. When you talk about sheer unrivaled dominance of an era Brown and his three MVPs in just nine seasons takes the cake -- no other RB in NFL history has won MVP more than once. If you're looking for a Swiss Army knife who could do it all then Sweetness and his 16,726 rushing yards, 492 receptions, elite blocking, and eight career touchdown PASSES is your top pick.