Who's the G.O.A.T. running back?

Published: Jul 26, 2018 at 09:04 AM

The value of running backs has been the hot topic of the offseason. Rams RB Todd Gurley sent shockwaves through the sports world by signing a four-year, $60 million extension. Fans and analysts continue to talk about how the Steelers and Le'Veon Bell were not able to reach a long-term deal before deadline.

Also, Wednesday would've been Walter Payton's 64th birthday. Although Payton passed away nearly two decades ago, his impact on the league is still felt today. His record for consecutive starts by a RB (178) still stands and this generation's prolific rushers are often compared to the gridiron god known as Sweetness.

Payton is arguably the greatest RB of all time. His rushing prowess is shown in the many all-time rushing lists he's on, but many say his ability to block, catch and even throw is what separates him from the pack.

The three other names always mentioned in the G.O.A.T. RB debate are Jim Brown, Emmitt Smith, and Barry Sanders. Solid arguments can be made for each of those Hall of Famers.

If it's about longevity and being the centerpiece of a dynasty then Emmitt aka the all-time rushing leader (18,355 yards) is your guy. If you prefer an electrifying and efficient rusher then it's hard to argue against Sanders who juked his way to a 99.8 yards per game career average. When you talk about sheer unrivaled dominance of an era Brown and his three MVPs in just nine seasons takes the cake -- no other RB in NFL history has won MVP more than once. If you're looking for a Swiss Army knife who could do it all then Sweetness and his 16,726 rushing yards, 492 receptions, elite blocking, and eight career touchdown PASSES is your top pick.

Check out the accomplishments of these legends in the infographic below and tell us who's the G.O.A.T. in the comment section.

