Which QB drafted No. 1 overall will win most games in 2021 NFL season?

Give me Baker Mayfield﻿. I'm not saying he's the best quarterback of the group (although I don't like the blatant disrespect he receives; I mean, he did lead Cleveland to a playoff win last year and should be celebrated), but he is in the best situation. Like Axl Rose. Not the greatest vocalist ever (maybe he is). But he was in the best situation for him. And when I look at what the Browns did in the offseason, both in the draft and in free agency, this is easily one of the top four teams in the AFC. Kyler Murray would be my backup choice.