Which QB 35 or older has the best shot at winning multiple SB titles?

Although Ben Roethlisberger is on the back nine of his NFL career, the Pittsburgh Steelers' 38-year-old quarterback remains as motivated as ever to win. Roethlisberger, who missed a majority of the 2019 season with an elbow injury, told reporters Tuesday that he's healthy and ready for his 17th NFL season, saying:
Roethlisberger is one of seven starting NFL quarterbacks who are at least 35 years old heading into the 2020 season. The others: Tom Brady (43), Drew Brees (41), Philip Rivers (38), Ryan Fitzpatrick (37), Aaron Rodgers (36) and Matt Ryan (35). Thinking about Roethlisberger's bold remark, we ask the question:
Which quarterback 35 or older has the best shot at winning multiple Lombardi Trophies?
KURT WARNER: Winning one Super Bowl in a career is tough enough, let alone multiple at the tail end of it. If I'm being honest, I don't think any of these guys will win multiple Lombardis before calling it quits. But if I had to pick, I'd go with the two youngest players in this list -- Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan -- simply because they will play a few more years than the older guys at this point.
MAURICE JONES-DREW: The New Orleans Saints are the most talented team in the NFL right now, having fielded 11 Pro Bowlers and four first-team All-Pro selections last season. The Drew Brees-led Saints have been a Super Bowl contender and will continue to be for several years. And though Brees is 41, I don't think it's out of the question to think this loaded Saints team could win back-to-back Lombardis before his two-year deal is up.
DAVID CARR: It has to be Aaron Rodgers. The 36-year-old just took his team to the NFC Championship Game last season and is playing at a higher level than anyone in this group. If Rodgers is healthy, there's always a chance the Packers could make a deep postseason run, and it feels like it'll be that way until he hangs up his cleats.
NATE BURLESON: The Saints have been one of the league's top teams over the last three years. With Drew Brees currently under contract for two more seasons, the Saints should stay near the top and vie for a championship or two. It won't be easy with all of the young superstars out there (namely, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson), but Brees has the best shot in this group of veteran quarterbacks.
BRIAN BALDINGER: The obvious answer here is no one. So that's what I'm going to go with. Tom Brady has won three of the last six Super Bowls -- and six total -- but he did all that as part of a dynasty that we will likely never see again. He's now in Tampa Bay playing in one of the toughest divisions in football, where he'll meet two other guys on this list twice a year. Not to mention, he's 43! There's a chance a number of these seven quarterbacks could win one title before hanging up the cleats, but I don't see any of them winning multiple.