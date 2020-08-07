Which QB 35 or older has the best shot at winning multiple SB titles?

KURT WARNER: Winning one Super Bowl in a career is tough enough, let alone multiple at the tail end of it. If I'm being honest, I don't think any of these guys will win multiple Lombardis before calling it quits. But if I had to pick, I'd go with the two youngest players in this list -- Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan -- simply because they will play a few more years than the older guys at this point.

MAURICE JONES-DREW: The New Orleans Saints are the most talented team in the NFL right now, having fielded 11 Pro Bowlers and four first-team All-Pro selections last season. The Drew Brees-led Saints have been a Super Bowl contender and will continue to be for several years. And though Brees is 41, I don't think it's out of the question to think this loaded Saints team could win back-to-back Lombardis before his two-year deal is up.

DAVID CARR: It has to be Aaron Rodgers. The 36-year-old just took his team to the NFC Championship Game last season and is playing at a higher level than anyone in this group. If Rodgers is healthy, there's always a chance the Packers could make a deep postseason run, and it feels like it'll be that way until he hangs up his cleats.

NATE BURLESON: The Saints have been one of the league's top teams over the last three years. With Drew Brees currently under contract for two more seasons, the Saints should stay near the top and vie for a championship or two. It won't be easy with all of the young superstars out there (namely, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson), but Brees has the best shot in this group of veteran quarterbacks.