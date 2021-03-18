Which offseason NFL quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck?

DeAngelo Hall: Cam Newton﻿. Hands down. We're talking about a guy who's going to get to throw to a pair of stud tight ends (﻿Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry﻿), exploit mismatches with the Patriots' improved roster and ultimately play 11-on-11 football with designed runs. For backup money! The fact that the Patriots aren't paying Newton $20-30 million is the reason they can go out and WIN free agency.

Marc Ross: It's Jameis Winston﻿. In his last season as a starter in Tampa Bay, what got lost in the negativity of his 30 INTs was that he eclipsed 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns through the air. From the "QB moves" list this offseason, only ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ have accomplished this feat -- each has done it just once in their combined 29 years in the NFL. Having done something most others can't match, having received a year of tutelage under future Hall of Famer Drew Brees and Sean Payton, and having the support of a talented core from a 12-win Saints team, the 27-year-old passer can regain peak form as the starter. It's smart money to bet on Winston at just $5.5 million base salary.