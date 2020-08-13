Which NFL player returning from injury do you most want to succeed in 2020 season?

NATE BURLESON: There was a time when you couldn't have a conversation about the best wide receiver in the league without mentioning A.J. Green. However, he's been plagued by injuries over the past two seasons. Green missed seven games in 2018 with a toe ailment and the entire 2019 season with an ankle injury suffered on the first day of training camp. Assuming that the extensive time away from the field has allowed Green's body to completely heal, I know the seven-time Pro Bowler can recapture the magic. This will significantly help Joe Burrow, who faces high expectations in Year 1, transition to the NFL.

JOE THOMAS: I would most want Cam Newton to succeed because I am really excited to see what Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels can do with Newton's skills. Given Cam's running and passing abilities, I imagine New England's coaching staff is very excited to develop an offense similar to the Lamar Jackson-led attack that shredded Belichick's No. 1-ranked defense in Week 9 last season. The combination of Belichick and a healthy Newton would make for must-see TV every week this fall.