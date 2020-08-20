Which NFL free agent wide receiver offers the most value?

Published: Aug 20, 2020 at 10:31 AM

Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant remains a free agent, but that could change soon. Bryant is in Baltimore for a workout with the Ravens.

He's not the only high-profile wide receiver still searching for a team with a few weeks to go before the start of the regular season, though. Four-time All-Pro Antonio Brown, who has received an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the league's personal-conduct policy, remains unsigned. The same goes for Josh Gordon, who is seeking reinstatement from the NFL after multiple violations of the league's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. Veterans Demaryius Thomas, Jordan Matthews and Paul Richardson are looking for new homes, as well.

The impressive list of available wideouts leads us to this question: Which free agent wide receiver offers the most value right now?

NATE BURLESON: There's still some talent out on the market, but I believe none of those wide receivers can match Dez Bryant's hunger. The veteran has had some bad injury luck, suffering an Achilles tendon tear shortly after signing with the Saints in 2018, and hasn't seen game action since the 2017 season. But it's clear his passion for the sport is still burning inside him, and I don't think he'll be satisfied until he's back on the field playing meaningful football.

JOE THOMAS: Value can be defined as the price paid for something relative to its worth. Antonio Brown's troubling recent history would allow a team to sign him for a considerable discount, provided they get the best version of him and he doesn't receive any further NFL discipline (which is a possibility as the NFL continues its investigation into allegations against him). He's far and away the best receiver available, and is good enough to step into the starting lineup for just about any NFL team once his suspension concludes.

BRIAN BALDINGER: Demaryius Thomas might not have the highest ceiling of this crop of free-agent wideouts, but he's a player a team can count on. He was one of the New York Jets' leading receivers in 2019, when he made 10 starts. To be honest, I'm kind of surprised the Jets haven't re-signed him considering they are extremely thin at the position.

CYNTHIA FRELUND: Dez Bryant's impact, especially in the red zone, drives the most value of any available free-agent wideout, in my opinion. There's value not only in his prowess when it comes to catching passes but also in his ability to create more space for other pass catchers. The three-time Pro-Bowler, who is only 31 years old, was among the most reliable and productive red-area targets during his time as a Dallas Cowboy. Add in his experience, and this should result in a shorter learning curve along with the steadiness of a veteran player in such uncertain times. Signing Bryant could mean an already strong team becomes a contender to make a deep postseason run.

STEVE SMITH SR.: In terms of value, I think Dez Bryant and Demaryius Thomas are the best options on the market. Teams know what they'll get with these two players. With everyone else, specifically the talented Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown, it's a fingers-crossed situation.

MAURICE JONES-DREW: The easy answer, in terms of play-making ability, is Antonio Brown. I don't think anyone is questioning whether A.B. still has "it" when it comes to his on-field ability despite having played only one game in 2019. The concern, of course, stems from the decisions he made that led to an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the league's personal-conduct policy. I hope his absence from football has allowed him to focus on his personal growth and get to a better place.

Related Content

Which NFL player returning from injury do you most want to succeed in 2020 season?
news

Which NFL player returning from injury do you most want to succeed in 2020 season?

Which NFL player returning from injury do you most want to succeed in 2020? Joe Thomas says it's Cam Newton's time to shine in New England, but Nate Burleson has another player in mind. Check out all the answers!
Which QB 35 or older has the best shot at winning multiple SB titles?
news

Which QB 35 or older has the best shot at winning multiple SB titles?

At 38 years old, Ben Roethlisberger just said, "I still want to win Lombardis. And I say that with an 'S' on the end." Well, alright. NFL Network analysts debate which starting quarterback 35 or older has the best shot at winning multiple Super Bowl titles.
NFL's best secondary? Steelers, Chargers among top units in 2020
news

NFL's best secondary? Steelers, Chargers among top units in 2020

Which team boasts the NFL's best secondary heading into the 2020 season? Our analysts make the case for a number of different defensive backfields, including the Baltimore Ravens' deep unit.
Top 100 Players: Julio Jones among biggest snubs from top 10
news

Top 100 Players: Julio Jones among biggest snubs from top 10

With Nos. 11-100 in the "Top 100 Players of 2020" revealed ahead of Wednesday's finale, we now know who missed making the top 10. Which player was the biggest snub from that elite group? Let's debate!
Mahomes' deal: Which other QB would you want for next 12 years?
news

Mahomes' deal: Which other QB would you want for next 12 years?

After signing a record-breaking extension, Patrick Mahomes is under contract with the Kansas City Chiefs for the next dozen years. If you could sign any other quarterback in the league for the next 12 seasons, who would you pick? NFL Network analysts debate!
New York Jets fans cheer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
news

Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title this season?

Twelve NFL franchises have yet to win a Super Bowl, while 13 organizations own multiple Lombardi Trophies. Which fan base is most deserving of a title in the coming season? Let's debate!
Which NFL head coach has best chance to win first Super Bowl?
news

Which NFL head coach has best chance to win first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl. Of the remaining 23, who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) holds the Vince Lombardi on the podium against the New England Patriots during the trophy presentation of the NFL football Super Bowl XLVI on Sunday, Feb.5, 2012, in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Giants defeated the Patriots 21-17. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
news

Will Eli Manning be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

NFL's most disappointing team in 2019? Browns, Rams, Chargers flopped
news

NFL's most disappointing team in 2019? Browns, Rams, Chargers flopped

Which two NFC teams will end up with first-round bye in 2019 playoffs?
news

Which two NFC teams will end up with first-round bye in 2019 playoffs?

Should Jaguars stick with Gardner Minshew as their QB1?
news

Should Jaguars stick with Gardner Minshew as their QB1?

gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL