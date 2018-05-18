Which injured star will have best 2018? Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers rally

I could pretty easily select about 10 guys for this debate, but I'll just pick two -- Deshaun Watson and David Johnson. These two guys are major parts of their respective offenses. The Houston Texans were one of the most fun teams to watch before Watson suffered his knee injury on Nov. 2. That offense was completely different when he wasn't on the field, with the team winning just one game from Week 9 on. If Watson's 100 percent in 2018, teams will remember real fast why he's so hard to game plan for.

The Cardinals running back is the centerpiece of their offense, as he's involved in the run and pass games. Arizona lost a lot of offensive players this offseason, and the fact that it signed fullback Derrick Coleman tells me Johnson will get the rock a lot. In all reality, we'd all be crazy to think the Cardinals' offense will run through an injury-prone Sam Bradford or rookie Josh Rosen. Looking over the list of injured superstars from last season, it looks like the greatest fantasy football team of all time, with Deshaun Watson, David Johnson and others who will probably return and crush it in the NFL. The biggest name that jumps out to me, though? It's Allen Robinson.

The last time we saw Robinson play a full season, he had just completed a breakout year for my friends down in Duval County, Florida. And then the unpleasantness happened. I would have loved to see him continue his career with the Jags, but I'm not going to be mad at him joining the Chicago Bears, a team in desperate need of some pass-catching talent. I don't mean to besmirch Kendall Wright, but he's not a No. 1. Robinson is. He is going to team with Mitch Trubisky to form the best passer-catcher combo since Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall. Since Jim McMahon and Willie Gault. Since Walter Payton threw halfback options to Brian Baschnagel.