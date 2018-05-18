Which injured star will have best 2018? Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers rally

The 2017 NFL season wasn't the friendliest in terms of injury. It seemed the league's biggest superstars were being sidelined by the week.
Several big-name players' seasons were over before Week 1 even got underway, including Ryan Tannehill and Julian Edelman. Others who suffered season-ending injuries before the midseason mark were Allen Robinson, Eric Berry, Jason Verrett, J.J. Watt, David Johnson and Odell Beckham Jr. The injury bug kept at it as the postseason approached, ending the campaigns of Richard Sherman, Deshaun Watson and MVP candidate Carson Wentz.
Needless to say, we can't wait to see these headliners back on the field in 2018. This leads us to this question: Which injured superstar from a year ago will have the best 2018 season?
The Cardinals running back is the centerpiece of their offense, as he's involved in the run and pass games. Arizona lost a lot of offensive players this offseason, and the fact that it signed fullback Derrick Coleman tells me Johnson will get the rock a lot. In all reality, we'd all be crazy to think the Cardinals' offense will run through an injury-prone Sam Bradford or rookie Josh Rosen.
The last time we saw Robinson play a full season, he had just completed a breakout year for my friends down in Duval County, Florida. And then the unpleasantness happened. I would have loved to see him continue his career with the Jags, but I'm not going to be mad at him joining the Chicago Bears, a team in desperate need of some pass-catching talent. I don't mean to besmirch Kendall Wright, but he's not a No. 1. Robinson is. He is going to team with Mitch Trubisky to form the best passer-catcher combo since Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall. Since Jim McMahon and Willie Gault. Since Walter Payton threw halfback options to Brian Baschnagel.
They are going to be pretty good.