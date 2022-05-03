Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

The Rams have the hardest strength of schedule this upcoming season, as their opponents' combined 2021 record was 164-125. That means that there are almost too many good choices to kick off the season, and I'll tell you right now that I'm torn. Between the 49ers and the Bucs.





The 49ers coming back to SoFi Stadium about eight months after we saw them crumble down the stretch in the NFC title game would make for a potential revenge game. (Somehow, I don't think a Week 1 win will be as great as a Super Bowl berth, but still.) Then there are the Bucs, who still have Tom Brady and were also bounced in the playoffs -- this time in the Divisional Round -- by, you guessed it, the Rams. Brady vs. the Rams is made for prime time.