Broncos-Rams clash set for Christmas Day on CBS/Nickelodeon simulcast

Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and the Rams are looking to repeat as Super Bowl titlists, while Russell Wilson's Broncos are aiming to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Wilson is no stranger to the Rams, having battled them for 10 seasons as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Now in Denver following an offseason trade, Wilson looks to lead an offense that features a burgeoning corps of receivers (Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick among them) against a stellar Rams D led by Donald, Jalen Ramsey and one of Wilson's former Seahawks teammates, Bobby Wagner. With the game coming in Week 16, it could very well be a pivotal showdown with playoff implications.