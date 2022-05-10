Broncos-Rams clash set for Christmas Day on CBS/Nickelodeon simulcast

With visions of past division showdowns dancing through their heads, the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams will face a familiar face in a different uniform on Christmas Day.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams will host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET in a game simulcast on CBS and Nickelodeon. It will be Wilson's first game against the Rams since the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback's trade out of the NFC West.
Previously, Nickelodeon has simulcast NFL playoff games in each of the last two postseasons, but this will be a first for kids to tune in to slime-filled NFL action while opening their Christmas presents.
The CBS broadcast of the game will also stream live on Paramount+.
The full NFL schedule will be released on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
- Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif.
- When: 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 25
- How to watch: CBS, Nickelodeon
Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and the Rams are looking to repeat as Super Bowl titlists, while Russell Wilson's Broncos are aiming to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Wilson is no stranger to the Rams, having battled them for 10 seasons as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Now in Denver following an offseason trade, Wilson looks to lead an offense that features a burgeoning corps of receivers (Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick among them) against a stellar Rams D led by Donald, Jalen Ramsey and one of Wilson's former Seahawks teammates, Bobby Wagner. With the game coming in Week 16, it could very well be a pivotal showdown with playoff implications.